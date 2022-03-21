U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,485.00
    -148.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,351.00
    -62.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.10
    -7.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +4.45 (+4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.50
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.61
    -1.06 (-4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1940
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,307.19
    -492.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.18
    +29.31 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.39
    +43.66 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Strategic Assessment of the $10.9B Cold Chain Monitoring Industry, 2026 - Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Cold Chain Monitoring

Global Market for Cold Chain Monitoring
Global Market for Cold Chain Monitoring

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026

Increasing demand for refrigeration in healthcare, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industries is fueling growth for the global cold chain monitoring market. Increasing consumption of protein-rich and carbohydrate-rich foods is fueling growth for refrigerated storage market in developing economies. Rising customer awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle is propelling food manufacturers to design high-end cold chain and refrigerated warehouses. Advent of novel RFID, networking, telematics, and remote temperature sensing devices are enabling cold chain operators to constantly monitor refrigeration temperatures. Driven by new growth opportunities created by the COVID-19 crisis within the cold chain industry, the relevance of various verticals of cold chain network, including refrigerated transportation and warehousing, became amplified instantly.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.2% share of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market. Cold chain monitoring comprises the use of software and hardware, which includes adaptors, communication devices, application platforms, telematics unit, sensors, and RF devices and readers, among others.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.59 Billion by 2026

The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.83% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.59 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The US dominates the global market owing to its advanced transportation as well as distribution network, which in turn allows companies to easily design cold chain facilities. Introduction of bilateral free trade agreements including North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and European Union Free Trade agreement (FTA) is enabling the US and European companies to export large quantities of perishable products. In order to tap the available opportunity, various firms are now designing high-end and well-connected cold storage facilities. Propelled by bourgeoning manufacturing sector and positive economic scenario, market for cold storage systems is witnessing a significant growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)

  • Berlinger & Co.

  • Controlant

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.

  • Elpro - Buchs

  • Infratab Inc.

  • Klinge Corporation

  • Lineage Logistics LLC

  • Monnit Corporation

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • ORBCOMM

  • Safetraces

  • Sensitech Inc.

  • Tagbox

  • Verigo

  • Zest Labs

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • A Prelude to Cold Chain

  • An Insight into Cold Chain Monitoring

  • Cold Chain Monitoring- Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods

  • COVID-19 Spurs Demand for Cold Chain Monitoring Technologies

  • Cold Chain Monitoring Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

  • Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality

  • Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Equipment Market

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

  • Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

  • Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

  • Food Demand Worldwide

  • Shrinking Arable Land

  • Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre

  • Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

  • Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

  • Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

  • Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

  • Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

  • Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

  • Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

  • Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

  • Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8mmug

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China

    A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

    Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.