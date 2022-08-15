U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Strategic Corporate Governance Course (September 7-9, 2022 November 22-23, 2022)

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Corporate Governance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course is delivered virtually and split into 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions on 7-9 Sep 2022 (sessions start at 10 a.m. UK time) & as a 2 day in person training in London on 22-23 Nov 2022.

Join C-Suite Executives and Senior Managers from around the world in this practical, interactive, virtual workshop led by a Corporate Governance Expert with over 25 years of international experience. This corporate governance course will explore the best strategies for creating, growing and protecting value of your organisation in these turbulent times and preparing it for future challenges and opportunities.

The training is conducted by an expert shortlisted for the Governance Champion of the Year 2020 Award in the Chartered Governance Institute Awards 2020.

The programme can be delivered remotely via a virtual classroom or in client's offices in any location worldwide. We also provide bards' assessments. Please contact us to discuss your requirements.

Attend this practical Corporate Governance Course to learn about the best standards and practices for creating and protecting value of your organisation.

Governance is now acknowledged as a core business function. Corporate governance is not simply about compliance - whether with the law, regulation or guidance. Compliance provides a company with its 'licence to operate', but high-quality systems of governance lead to better-run companies which create, grow and protect value for all their stakeholders.

The never-ending list of corporate scandals and crises has emphasised the need for boards and directors to understand what governance good practices look like and to ensure that they have sound governance systems in place. Using case studies and drawing on the delegates' own experience, the strategic corporate governance course will take participants through the process of building a high-quality governance framework.

By attending the Programme delegates will be able to assess the strength of their own organisations' governance, and identify where change and improvement is needed for their company to become more effective in creating value, resilient in times of market turbulence, and sustainable into the longer term.

What will you learn

  • By the end of this corporate governance course you will:

  • Learn the best strategies for building high-quality governance framework

  • Define the role of the board of directors and your role within

  • Explore different governance models across the globe and identify which of them works best for your organisation

  • Recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

  • Learn the strategies for creating and protecting value for your organisation

  • Explore the tools to protect your organisation's reputation and brand value

  • Gain an understanding of the governance as a business-critical function

  • Manage governance function within different business contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned businesses

  • Master the strategies for improving board effectiveness

Main topics covered during this training

  • Governance as a business-critical function

  • Defining the role of the board of directors

  • Different governance models across the globe

  • Recognising and delivering your obligations as a director

  • Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned

  • Managing your reputation and your brand

  • Creating and protecting value for an organisation

  • Strategy and business models

  • Strategies for improving board effectiveness

  • Case studies from around the world

Who Should Attend:

Board members including:

  • Chairmen

  • Directors - Executive and Non-Executive

  • CEOs

  • CFOs

  • Company Secretaries

  • General Counsel

All senior directors and executives working closely alongside the board should also attend the corporate governance course, including VPs, Directors, and Heads of:

  • Risk Management

  • Investor Relations

  • HR

  • Legal

  • Strategy

  • CSR

  • Communications

  • Corporate Affairs

  • Public Policy

  • Regulation

  • Compliance

  • Audit

  • Internal Control

  • Operations

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1 - GOVERNANCE

MODULE 1: Governance as a business-critical function

  • The purpose of an organisation

  • The purpose of a board

  • Definitions of governance

  • The business case for corporate governance

MODULE 2: International standards/best practices and which model will work for you

  • History and evolution of governance

  • Different governance models across the globe

  • Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned

CASE STUDY: How value was destroyed inside VW (European automotive)

MODULE 3: How to recognise and deliver your obligations as a director

  • Directors' roles and responsibilities

  • Transparency, disclosure and communications

  • Shareholders and stakeholders

  • Managing your reputation, your brand and your social media profile and exposure

MODULE 4: How to create and protect value

  • Strategy and business models

  • Measuring execution through Key Performance Indicators

  • Managing risk

CASE STUDY: Why things went wrong at Toshiba and Takarta (Japanese manufacturing)

DAY 2 - THE BOARD

MODULE 1: 'Companies don't fail, boards do'

  • Board roles and relationships

  • Tone from the top

  • Culture, values and behaviours

  • Ethical leadership

MODULE 2: Delivering a board's principal role of making high-quality decisions

  • The three main forms of delegation

  • The role of committees

  • Delegating to the management team

  • Subsidiaries and Special Purpose Vehicles

  • Board support structures

  • Quality of board information

  • Optimising decision making

MODULE 3: The strength of the board is the strength of its weakest director

  • Director competencies - getting the best team into place

  • Knowledge, skills, experience and independence - and other attributes

  • Director induction and development

  • Succession planning

CASE STUDY: The failure of the Co-Op Bank (UK Financial Services)

MODULE 4: Strategies for improving board effectiveness

  • Board performance

  • Board dilemmas

  • Board evaluation

  • The twelve steps to a performing board

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ymghk


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


