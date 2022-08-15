Strategic Corporate Governance Course (September 7-9, 2022 November 22-23, 2022)
Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Corporate Governance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The course is delivered virtually and split into 3 x 4.5 hrs sessions on 7-9 Sep 2022 (sessions start at 10 a.m. UK time) & as a 2 day in person training in London on 22-23 Nov 2022.
Join C-Suite Executives and Senior Managers from around the world in this practical, interactive, virtual workshop led by a Corporate Governance Expert with over 25 years of international experience. This corporate governance course will explore the best strategies for creating, growing and protecting value of your organisation in these turbulent times and preparing it for future challenges and opportunities.
The training is conducted by an expert shortlisted for the Governance Champion of the Year 2020 Award in the Chartered Governance Institute Awards 2020.
The programme can be delivered remotely via a virtual classroom or in client's offices in any location worldwide. We also provide bards' assessments. Please contact us to discuss your requirements.
Attend this practical Corporate Governance Course to learn about the best standards and practices for creating and protecting value of your organisation.
Governance is now acknowledged as a core business function. Corporate governance is not simply about compliance - whether with the law, regulation or guidance. Compliance provides a company with its 'licence to operate', but high-quality systems of governance lead to better-run companies which create, grow and protect value for all their stakeholders.
The never-ending list of corporate scandals and crises has emphasised the need for boards and directors to understand what governance good practices look like and to ensure that they have sound governance systems in place. Using case studies and drawing on the delegates' own experience, the strategic corporate governance course will take participants through the process of building a high-quality governance framework.
By attending the Programme delegates will be able to assess the strength of their own organisations' governance, and identify where change and improvement is needed for their company to become more effective in creating value, resilient in times of market turbulence, and sustainable into the longer term.
What will you learn
By the end of this corporate governance course you will:
Learn the best strategies for building high-quality governance framework
Define the role of the board of directors and your role within
Explore different governance models across the globe and identify which of them works best for your organisation
Recognise and deliver your obligations as a director
Learn the strategies for creating and protecting value for your organisation
Explore the tools to protect your organisation's reputation and brand value
Gain an understanding of the governance as a business-critical function
Manage governance function within different business contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned businesses
Master the strategies for improving board effectiveness
Main topics covered during this training
Governance as a business-critical function
Defining the role of the board of directors
Different governance models across the globe
Recognising and delivering your obligations as a director
Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned
Managing your reputation and your brand
Creating and protecting value for an organisation
Strategy and business models
Strategies for improving board effectiveness
Case studies from around the world
Who Should Attend:
Board members including:
Chairmen
Directors - Executive and Non-Executive
CEOs
CFOs
Company Secretaries
General Counsel
All senior directors and executives working closely alongside the board should also attend the corporate governance course, including VPs, Directors, and Heads of:
Risk Management
Investor Relations
HR
Legal
Strategy
CSR
Communications
Corporate Affairs
Public Policy
Regulation
Compliance
Audit
Internal Control
Operations
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 1 - GOVERNANCE
MODULE 1: Governance as a business-critical function
The purpose of an organisation
The purpose of a board
Definitions of governance
The business case for corporate governance
MODULE 2: International standards/best practices and which model will work for you
History and evolution of governance
Different governance models across the globe
Different governance contexts - listed, private, state-owned, family-owned
CASE STUDY: How value was destroyed inside VW (European automotive)
MODULE 3: How to recognise and deliver your obligations as a director
Directors' roles and responsibilities
Transparency, disclosure and communications
Shareholders and stakeholders
Managing your reputation, your brand and your social media profile and exposure
MODULE 4: How to create and protect value
Strategy and business models
Measuring execution through Key Performance Indicators
Managing risk
CASE STUDY: Why things went wrong at Toshiba and Takarta (Japanese manufacturing)
DAY 2 - THE BOARD
MODULE 1: 'Companies don't fail, boards do'
Board roles and relationships
Tone from the top
Culture, values and behaviours
Ethical leadership
MODULE 2: Delivering a board's principal role of making high-quality decisions
The three main forms of delegation
The role of committees
Delegating to the management team
Subsidiaries and Special Purpose Vehicles
Board support structures
Quality of board information
Optimising decision making
MODULE 3: The strength of the board is the strength of its weakest director
Director competencies - getting the best team into place
Knowledge, skills, experience and independence - and other attributes
Director induction and development
Succession planning
CASE STUDY: The failure of the Co-Op Bank (UK Financial Services)
MODULE 4: Strategies for improving board effectiveness
Board performance
Board dilemmas
Board evaluation
The twelve steps to a performing board
