Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 2, 2024

Operator: Welcome to Strategic Education's Fourth Quarter, 2023 Results Conference Call. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Terese Wilke, Director of Investor Relations for Strategic Education. Mrs. Wilke, please go ahead.

Terese Wilke: Thank you. Hello, everyone. And welcome to Strategic Education's conference call, in which we will discuss fourth quarter 2023 results. With us today are Robert Silberman, Chairman, Karl McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following today's remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of assumptions, uncertainties, and risks that strategic education has identified in today's press release that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Further information about these and other relevant uncertainties may be found in Strategic Education's most recent Annual Report on form 10-K to be filed, the most recent 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as Strategic Education's future 8-Ks, 10-Qs and 10-Ks. Copies of these filings and the full press release are available for viewing on the website at strategiceducation.com. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Rob. Rob, please go ahead.

Robert Silberman: Thank you, Terese, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I turn the call over to Karl to report our fourth quarter and full year results, I wanted to make just a couple of high level comments on our 2023 capital allocation. SEI started the year with $236 million of cash and marketable securities and roughly $100 million of outstanding debt drawn on our bank revolver. During 2023, we generated $159 million in pretax cash from operations. We also sold one of our campus properties during the year for roughly $6 million. Out of that $165 million in generated cash, we paid $42 million in taxes and we invested $37 million in various capital expenditures and growth expenditures. That left us with $86 million in what we refer to as owners distributable cash, from which we returned $74 million to our owners, comprised of our $2.40 per share annual common dividend as well as the repurchase of roughly $15 million of our common stock at an average price of around $77 per share.

Finally, during the year we paid down $40 million of our outstanding debt. That left SEI at year end 2023 with $208 million of cash and marketable securities, $60 million of debt and $24 million shares outstanding. We are confident as we enter 2024 that our balance sheet is well positioned to support all of our academic institutions, to fund any upcoming opportunities, as well as to continue to return capital to our shareholders. And with that, Karl, can you walk them through the operating and financial results.

Karl McDonnell: Yes. Thank you rob, and good morning, everyone. SEI's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results that we reported this morning reflect continued momentum across all of our segments. I'd like to start by pointing out that all of my references to our financial results are to our adjusted results and assume constant currency for foreign exchange purposes. For the fourth quarter, our revenue grew 12.5% to $304 million. Our operating expenses grew just 1.6%, which was in line with our expectations, and our operating income more than doubled to $57 million. Our operating margin increased 870 basis points. During the quarter, we generated an incremental $30 million of operating income from $34 million of incremental revenue.

Our earnings per share also more than doubled from the prior year to $1.70 per share. For the full year, our revenue grew 7.4%, our operating expenses grew 4%, which was slightly higher than our initial plan, but was due to much higher enrollment than that plan. Our operating income grew 43% for the full year and our operating margin increased 280 basis points. Turning now to our segments. U.S. Higher Education had an exceptional year. Total enrollment in U.S. Higher Education for the fourth quarter and full year grew 11% and 7% respectively. Total employer affiliated enrollment was even stronger. Fourth quarter employer affiliated enrollment grew 24% from the prior year and 19% for the full year, reflecting continued strength in our corporate partnerships.

During the fourth quarter, the percentage of total U.S. Higher Education enrollment coming from our corporate partnerships increased 300 basis points to 28%. For the full year 70% of our incremental U.S. Higher Education total enrollment came from our corporate partnerships. Student retention at U.S. Higher Education remained stable at approximately 87.4%. U.S. Higher Education revenue grew 9% for the fourth quarter and 6% for the full year and operating income grew 149% for the fourth quarter and 55% for the full year. Our Education Technology and Services segment also had a tremendous year as both Sophia and Workforce Edge continued to gain market share. ETS revenue for the fourth quarter and full year grew 31% and 26%, respectively. Operating income at ETS increased 119% for the fourth quarter and 51% for the full year.

Sophia Learning, our direct to consumer portal of college level classes, grew its revenue for the fourth quarter 42% and generated a 50% operating margin, which is up from 22% in the prior year. Average total paid subscribers grew 44% to more than 35,000 paid subscribers. Workforce Edge now has 65 corporate partners, who collectively employ just under 1.5 million employees. Workforce Edge enrollments into either Strayer or Capella University grew 112% to just under 1500 students. Our Australia New Zealand segment grew revenue 20% for the fourth quarter and 6% for the full year using constant currency. All of this growth was the result of significantly higher revenue per student as enrollment was down slightly for the quarter and the full year.

As we said throughout last year, we expected our revenue per student to normalize from COVID era quarters as course load increased in response to a resumption of the Australian requirement for international students to take their courses on campus. This was a big driver of our increase in revenue per student, which grew 23% in the fourth quarter and 10% for the full year. Adjusted operating income increased 53% and adjusted operating margin increased 510 basis points. In closing, we are very pleased with the results for 2023, and we look forward to a successful 2024. And as always, I'd like to thank all of my colleagues within SEI for your ongoing commitment to our students and learners. And with that, Latif, we'd be happy to take questions.

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jeff Silber of BMO. Your question, please, Jeff.

