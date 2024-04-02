Can Strategic Education, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STRA) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Strategic Education's (NASDAQ:STRA) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Strategic Education's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Strategic Education is:

4.2% = US$70m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Strategic Education's Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Strategic Education's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, the disappointing ROE therefore provides a background to Strategic Education's very little net income growth of 3.7% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Strategic Education's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for STRA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Strategic Education Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Strategic Education's very high three-year median payout ratio of 115% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and it definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company. This is indicative of risk.

Additionally, Strategic Education has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Strategic Education's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 7.4%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Strategic Education. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

