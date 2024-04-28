Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.60 per share on the 3rd of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is around the industry average.

Strategic Education's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Strategic Education was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Strategic Education Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Strategic Education has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Strategic Education hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Strategic Education's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Strategic Education is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Strategic Education that you should be aware of before investing. Is Strategic Education not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

