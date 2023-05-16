Strategic Energy Resources' Market Cap Up AU$593k Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying \

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 11% resulting in a AU$593k addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$510k is now worth AU$600k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Strategic Energy Resources

Strategic Energy Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Graeme Kirke for AU$170k worth of shares, at about AU$0.017 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.02. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Strategic Energy Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Strategic Energy Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Strategic Energy Resources insiders own 33% of the company, worth about AU$2.0m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Strategic Energy Resources Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Strategic Energy Resources insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Strategic Energy Resources. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Strategic Energy Resources you should be aware of, and 4 of them are concerning.

Of course Strategic Energy Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here