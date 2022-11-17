U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis 2022-2023: Competitive & Comparative Analysis from a Current as Well as Emerging Perspective

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Framework Analysis - 2022-2023 - Top 4 U.S. Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers - Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), Volvo Trucks NA, PACCAR, Navistar (Traton SE)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a holistic SFAS framework analysis, developed by Wheelen & Hunger, on the USA's Top 4 Class 6-8 Truck manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning and its degree of responsiveness to the prevailing internal & external environment respectively. The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature, degree & pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

The framework generates an insightful snapshot of the prevailing, holistic strategic equation for each company by identifying, weighing, prioritizing & ranking significant strategic factors present in the internal & external environment through an Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) matrix & External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) matrix respectively. These strategic factors are then ranked based on the strategic significance & potential degree of impact along-with each respective company's corresponding degree of responsiveness to these factors.

The final Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) matrix amalgamates the IFAS & EFAS matrices into a single matrix followed by a reevaluation & second level ranking & responsiveness rating which leads to the generation of an overall score, thus, providing a holistic, overarching strategic view on each market player

The numeric SFAS scores and the analysis produced by the framework, thus, are highly useful for competitive & comparative analysis from a current as well as emerging perspective with the framework assessing the strategic positioning & the degree of responsiveness of each company towards the present as well as emerging market dynamics, thereby, analyzing the ability to be able to create & capitalize on potential growth opportunities effectively by harnessing & navigating the changing market & technology landscape effectively while leveraging structural & core strengths and negating threats & overcoming challenges simultaneously

SFAS, as a framework, thus, scores significantly over the traditional SWOT analysis framework, in terms, of its ability to quantify a range of strategic factors based on the nature & potential degree of effect of each strategic factor being analyzed, thereby, making it much more effective for competitive assessment as well as analysis with the creation of a quantitative strategic snapshot on each market player

Relevance & Usefulness of the Report:

The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader competitive assessment, strategic planning & decision making processes

The report will be useful for:

  • Competitive Assessment, Comparative Analysis & Strategic Planning

  • Overall Strategic Equation & Quantified, Numeric SFAS score for each Company based on analysis of Strategic Positioning, Market Dynamics & Responsiveness

  • Holistic, Comparative Analysis on & Ranking of the industry OEMs based on SFAS Scores

  • Analysis of degree of Congruence between Emerging Market Landscape & Strategy focus across OEMs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis & Assessment of Emerging Market, Technology Trends & Developments

  • Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

  • Analysis of Market Evolution with Medium Term Demand Growth Projections & Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Top 4 U.S. Class 6-8 Truck Manufacturers

Section - 2: Financial Performance Snapshot

Section - 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix - For each of the Top 4 Industry OEMs

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Strengths

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Weaknesses

Section - 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Opportunities

  • Quantified Strategic Factors categorized under Threats

Section - 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix - With reprioritization, quantification & ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS & EFAS matrices

Section - 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players - based on SFAS Scores

Section - 7: U.S. Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 8: Key Market & Technology Trends - Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape & Transform the future

Section - 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook
1. Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
2. Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Class 6-8 Truck Market through 2026

Companies Mentioned

  • Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA)

  • Volvo Trucks North America

  • PACCAR Inc.

  • Navistar Inc. (Part of Traton SE)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7yy1yl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


