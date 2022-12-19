U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Strategic Hybrid Cloud in Enterprise IT to Improve Performance and Data Regulation

·3 min read

Businesses that implement strategic, well-managed hybrid or multi-cloud environments allow the flexibility of using the best cloud to optimize costs and reduce dependence on a single provider

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- More organizations support hybrid and multi-cloud environments as both workers and workloads expand to more locations. Bring-your-own-device policies enable workers to access corporate applications and services from multiple places and platforms, and modern development tools decouple apps and services from the infrastructure that they run on, allowing flexible movement according to business needs. IT departments have adopted a variety of infrastructures and platforms on corporate premises and the cloud to accommodate these changes, creating the corporate hybrid cloud. Simultaneously, businesses are evaluating their infrastructure needs more critically and making more strategic choices among the available options, sometimes using multiple public cloud providers, or a multi-cloud environment.

Frost & Sullivan's latest white paper, Leveraging Strategic Hybrid Cloud in Enterprise IT, discusses how current knowledge gaps in cloud technologies open opportunities for new services, tips for gaining stakeholder support, and hybrid and multi-cloud best practices for enterprises.

To download this complimentary white paper, please click here.

Frost & Sullivan's 2021 research finds that 41% of businesses globally have implemented a hybrid cloud, while 36% use a multicloud environment. Some businesses use a hybrid cloud platform to introduce visibility, control, advanced data protection and security, and analytics. Others, however, struggle to manage their assets in a complete environment. Moreover, many organizations can't get to the ideal hybrid scenario because of complexity, team structures, or organizational challenges, such as difficulty in holistically managing policies, enforcement, and security across vendors.

"Developing robust landing zones in different public and private clouds opens up a 'refined menu' and allows developers to consume it in an effective way that still fits within governance and corporate guidance," said Toph Whitmore, Frost & Sullivan Industry Director. Organizations engage a third-party service provider to help with their cloud strategy and roadmap, creatively outsourcing for particular areas of cloud deployment and management. A managed service provider can help an enterprise successfully deploy hybrid or multi-cloud environments by addressing the lack of in-house expertise and getting shareholder agreement.

Cloud migration unlocks organizational data value and allows access to modern services that provide softer benefits, like operational efficiencies or improved regulatory compliance. Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies can:

  • Help against cloud lock-in to optimize costs continually.

  • Enable rapid flexibility to gain tremendous value.

  • Improve cost optimization, uptime, and governance.

  • Mitigate security and compliance risk.

  • Implement data protection strategies and optimize ROI.

Monty Bhatia, Vice President – Global Systems Integrator, VMWare, noted, "We hear it every day from our customers; enterprises run their businesses on multiple private and public clouds. The executives Frost and Sullivan spoke with during the Think Tank series underscore this reality and have great insights on how to best operate in a hybrid, multi-cloud world."

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: celeste.bailo@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/
http://ww2.frost.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-hybrid-cloud-in-enterprise-it-to-improve-performance-and-data-regulation-301705221.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c9864.html

