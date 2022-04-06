Strategic Manufacturers, Inc., Subsidiary of Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG), Announces Retaining The Carlton Group, Ltd. to Capitalize the Construction of Nitrile Glove Manufacturing Facilities

CARY, NC, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Manufacturers, Inc. (SMI) has signed an exclusive advisory agreement with The Carlton Group, Ltd., one of the world’s leading real estate investment banks, for the capitalization of $303 million nitrile glove manufacturing facilities scheduled to be constructed in the Katy and Cypress areas of Texas near Houston.

The plan to build the manufacturing facilities, including producing medical-grade NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber), from which the gloves are made, was first announced in an SBDG news release on Nov. 4, 2021.

“The global market for nitrile gloves now approaches 600 billion gloves annually with total production capacity worldwide at 420 billion. Several years ago, the U.S. attempted to stockpile 4.5 billion gloves and could find only 72 million gloves. Our new facilities will put an end to a catastrophic shortage during a pandemic,” said SMI CEO David Emery. “The vast majority of these gloves are manufactured abroad, and there is currently no U.S. production of NBR. That is not acceptable. The current supply chain from Asia can be fragile and SMI production will ensure that this vital product is manufactured in the U.S.”

“SMI will construct one facility with 16 nitrile glove production lines capable of producing almost 5 billion nitrile gloves per year and a co-located facility producing 120,000 metric tons of wet nitrile butadiene rubber annually,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, SBDG CEO and Chairman. “Nitrile examination gloves are widely used by hospitals, medical personnel, and emergency workers to protect them against infection, disease, harmful chemical agents and pathogens including coronavirus. The gloves have played a vital role during the current pandemic.”

“This transaction is both potentially very profitable plus it is good for America. We are very excited to play a key role,” said Jonathan Rosner, Managing Director at The Carlton Group. “Our real estate capital advisory platform has an excellent reputation for access to global markets combined with forward-thinking vision creating a flexible, innovative, experienced, and successful firm. We look forward to working with both SBDG and SMI. They have brought together a highly experienced team in NBR chemistry, a real need for a product, chemicals from the petrochemical industry in Texas, and excellent management direction.”

“The Carlton Group has completed in excess of $160 billion in transactions since 1991. Carlton often raises more than 90 percent of the equity needed for a project, along with organizing the best possible debt structure, so we are confident we have found the right real estate investment bank to raise the capital needed to see these projects to fruition,” said Brian Jue, SBDG Chief Operating Officer and a Director. “We are confident our current shareholders and potential investors will be very pleased with this transaction.”

About The Carlton Group:

The Carlton Group is an international commercial real estate private equity banking firm based in Manhattan. In business since 1991, Carlton Group has completed over $160 billion in commercial and residential real estate transactions. Carlton Group specializes in accessing capital for projects through sophisticated, highly structured debt and equity solutions. Over the last three decades, Carlton has amassed relationships with both traditional and “off the radar” balance sheet investors. Carlton Group often raises 90-95 percent of the equity needed for a particular project, along with organizing the best possible debt structure. Carlton Group frequently co-invests with clients, usually alongside the sponsor equity.

For more information, go to www.CarltonGroup.com

About Strategic Manufacturers, Inc.:

Strategic Manufacturers, Inc. (SMI) is a holding company with an active mandate to build and develop United States based manufacturing operations. It believes that critical sectors of America’s industrial manufacturing base need to be improved. SMI has embarked upon a mission to help increase the manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the US with their first manufactured product being nitrile examination gloves. SMI plans to build two large manufacturing plants in the Katy, Cypress area of Texas. When fully operational, these plants will produce 4.5 billion nitrile examination gloves annually, as well as 120,000 metric tons of the synthetic rubber, known as NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber), from which the gloves are made.

For more information, go to www.StrategicManufacturers.com

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, go to www.SBDGStock.com

