STRATEGIC MINERALS COMMENCES OPEN-PIT PRODUCTION OF TIN AND TANTALUM

·2 min read
  • SNTA.NE

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of metals which are critical to the new green and digital economies – is pleased to announce that it has commenced open-pit production of tin and tantalum in the Penouta mine – simultaneous with entering the final stage of commissioning the crushing plant.

"The commencement of open-pit production in our Penouta mine is a significant step from our previous production of concentrate from tailings. This will enable increased output and cash-flow generation," stated Jaime Perez Branger, CEO of Strategic Minerals. "We are also pleased to say that the roll-out went as expected with all the plant equipment needed for open pit production delivered on budget."

The Penouta mine is expected to meet initial guidance of approximately 90 tonnes of primary concentrate per month in the first half of 2022 and reach 100 tonnes per month in the second half of 2022. The mineral concentrate is estimated to contain approximately 70 percent tin (cassiterite) and 30 percent tantalum. The Company also has a short-term offtake agreement with a major international trading company for tin concentrate. This arrangement allows for reliable sales flow, and as production increases opens doors to new buyers of casseterite and tantalum accross European markets.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS hold permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allows the Company to produce and conduct exploration, and an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, allowing it to conduct exploration work already underway. SMS is the largest producer of tin and tantalum in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Strategic Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 6, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Strategic Minerals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Strategic Minerals' operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

SOURCE Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c1149.html

