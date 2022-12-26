U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0610
    +0.1890 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,864.97
    +32.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.87
    -0.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The increasing rate of urbanization and growing traffic in major cities around the world have opened up new opportunities for micro-mobility transportation. One such emerging mico-mobility option is the quadricycle.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377281/?utm_source=GNW


This study aims to provide a strategic overview of the quadricycle industry, identifying and examining the factors contributing to the market’s success.

The study offers a deep dive into trends, business models, market strategies, drivers and restraints, applications, and sales performance and provides an overview of quadricycle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), product lines, and categories.

The study considers the role of quadricycles in shared mobility, goods delivery, recreational activities, and the various partnerships emerging in this space.

It also explores regional developments to understand the evolution of the quadricycle segment in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.

The study illustrates key case studies, highlighting the technological trends and the details about the vehicles that they plan to launch.

The study also provides a comparative analysis of quadricycles against conventional taxis and commercial vehicles, highlighting the difference in terms of vehicle models and benefits.

Market forecasts for 2018 to 2028 have also been provided.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377281/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


