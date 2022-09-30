U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry, 2022

·1 min read
In-vehicle innovations and futuristic technologies are allowing automakers to offer a new generation of products and services to drivers and passengers. The possibilities have given rise to numerous start-ups that are helping original equipment manufacturers to develop solutions or use vehicle data in new ways.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Overview of Start-ups Disrupting the Global Connected Car Industry, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323901/?utm_source=GNW


This study includes a list of more than 175 start-ups in the fields of connected services, user-based insurance, vehicle data platforms, telematics, cybersecurity, and software platforms.

The analyst considers a start-up to be any entrepreneur/intrapreneur venture where 1 or more entrepreneurs, family members, or friends provide the initial funding; any firm dependent on pre-seed, seed, and series funding; or any firm that a parent company spins off to form a new entity/subsidiary.

Frost & Sullivan used 2 benchmarking levels to further assess companies in the following areas:
•management team
•regional impact
•market attractiveness
•employee strength
•year of establishment
•business scalability
•total addressable market
•portfolio strength
•stakeholder ecosystem partnerships
•cyber-risk intensityFrom this, a final top 10 is determined in each segment, and the 3 leaders are examined in more detail.

The project also explores growth drivers and restraints that will affect the connected car market through 2028, examines recent funding and regional presence, and presents growth opportunities that warrant further exploration and action.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323901/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


