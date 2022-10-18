U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Strategic Partnership Agreement to Develop the Quantum Computing Market in Japan and Asia-Pacific

·4 min read

TOKYO, CAMBRIDGE, England and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") and Quantinuum have signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate in the delivery of quantum computing in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

Yoshio Kometani, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of Mitsui &amp; Co., Ltd. and Tony Uttley, Chief Operation Officer of Quantinuum
Yoshio Kometani, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Tony Uttley, Chief Operation Officer of Quantinuum

Mitsui, which is committed to digital transformation, and Quantinuum, one of the world's leading quantum computing companies, integrated across hardware and software, have entered this strategic partnership to develop quantum computing use cases, which are expected to drive significant business transformation and innovation in the future.

Mitsui and Quantinuum will accelerate collaboration, cooperation, and development of new business models. They will jointly pursue quantum application development and provide value added services to organizations working across a variety of quantum computing domains, which is expected to be worth US$450BUS$850B worldwide by 2040.*

Yoshio Kometani, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Information Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stated: "We are very pleased with the strategic partnership between Mitsui and Quantinuum. By combining Quantinuum's cutting-edge quantum computing expertise and diverse quantum talents with Mitsui's broad business platform and network, we will work together to provide new value to our customers and create new business value in a wide range of industrial fields."

Ilyas Khan, Founder and CEO of Quantinuum stated: "The alliance between Mitsui and Quantinuum demonstrates our shared commitment to accelerating quantum computing across all applications and use cases in a diverse range of sectors, including chemistry, finance, and cybersecurity. Today's announcement reinforces our belief in the global quantum leadership shown by corporations and governments in Japan, pioneered by corporate leaders like Mitsui."

Details of the Strategic Partnership

  • Joint development of business use cases and business models utilizing quantum computing (pharmaceutical, materials development, energy, mobility, logistics, etc.)

  • Market development through dissemination and sharing of quantum computing knowledge

  • Introduction of Quantinuum's quantum computing solutions to the Japanese and Asia-Pacific markets

Collaboration areas and applications

  • Quantum computational chemistry (pharmaceutical, chemical, energy industry, etc.)

  • Quantum cybersecurity

  • Various optimization applications using quantum computers

  • Quantum natural language processing and artificial intelligence

Recent Achievements by Quantinuum

  • In December 2021, announced Quantum Origin, the world's first commercial cybersecurity product that uses a quantum computer to do something impossible on a classical machine.

  • In May 2022, launched InQuanto, a state-of-the-art quantum computational chemistry software platform using quantum computers. Quantinuum announced collaboration with Mitsui in the field.

  • In August 2022, Quantinuum succeeded in entangling two logical qubits in a fault-tolerant quantum circuit for the first time using real-time quantum error correction, an important step toward realizing a fully fault-tolerant quantum computer.

  • In September 2022, Quantinuum announced the achievement of QV8192, the world's highest quantum volume in the gated ion trap quantum computer System Model H-1, Powered by Honeywell.

  • Also, TKET, Quantinuum's quantum compiler (a free opensource software development kit), exceeded 500,000 downloads in 2022.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Location: 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Established: 1947

Representative: Kenichi Hori, President and Representative Director

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031: JP) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 63 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

Mitsui has about 5,500 employees and deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries.

Leveraging its strengths, Mitsui has further diversified beyond its core profit pillars to create multifaceted value in new areas, including innovative Energy Solutions, Healthcare & Nutrition and through a strategic focus on high-growth Asian markets. This strategy aims to derive growth opportunities by harnessing some of the world's main mega-trends: sustainability, health & wellness, digitalization and the growing power of the consumer.

Mitsui has a long heritage in Asia, where it has established a diverse and strategic portfolio of businesses and partners that gives it a strong differentiating edge, provides exceptional access for all global partners to the world's fastest growing region and strengthens its international portfolio.

For more information on Mitsui & Co's businesses visit, https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/index.html

About Quantinuum

Location: Cambridge, U.K., Broomfield, Colorado, U.S.A.

Established: December 2021 (through the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions (U.S.) and Cambridge Quantum Computing (U.K.))

Representative: Ilyas Khan, CEO; Tony Uttley, COO; Shuya Kekke, CEO & Representative Director, Japan

Quantinuum is one of the world's largest integrated quantum computing companies, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world-leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class-leading middleware and applications. Science-led and enterprise-driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Its focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health. The company employs over 480 individuals, including 350 scientists, at nine sites across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Selected major customers (in Japan): Nippon Steel Corporation, JSR Corporation

www.quantinuum.com

Quantinuum System Model H-1 powered by Honeywell
Quantinuum System Model H-1 powered by Honeywell

 

SOURCE Quantinuum LLC

