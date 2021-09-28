U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Strategic partnership: ALE SIP Devices and Sipwise partner to power global Unified Communications

·3 min read

  • Strategic partnership in telephony communications

  • Improved efficiency and agility to advance Unified Communications

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE China Co., Ltd ("ALE SIP Devices"), an audio and video technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under the tradename ALE SIP Devices, is partnering with Sipwise, a Unified Communications platform developer for Telecommunication operators (Telcos) and Enterprises. Based on Sipwise's outstanding position in the cloud PBX arena, and ALE SIP Devices' industry-leading SIP deskphones, this collaboration is positioned to better serve Telcos and Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and further simplify and power telephony communications for end-users.

The partnership which began with the integration of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Cloud Edition DeskPhones, has now been extended to the ALE SIP Devices full product portfolio on the Sipwise cloud PBX. Customers around the world can now benefit from the partnership, with effortless deployment, provisioning, installation and management of the new Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Halo and Myriad deskphones. Business communications are improved with ALE SIP Devices deskphones which provide superior audio, reliable quality, and fast service. "The partnership holds promise for efficient business communications, and offers added value to Telecommunication operators and ISPs. At the core of this collaboration is our shared desire to deliver trusted, flexible and modular solutions, and ease customer telephony communications deployment efforts," explained by Bamin Seinaye, Head of Global Product Team at ALE SIP Devices.

With mutual in-depth expertise and multi-faceted experience in the field of telecommunications, ALE SIP Devices and Sipwise aspire to shape and facilitate the development of Unified Communications. "We are in the middle of a significant transition from on-site to cloud environments. Telcos and Enterprises are looking for high-quality and easy-to-use hybrid PBX solutions. With this strategic partnership, we are hitting the sweet spot of customers' demands for today and tomorrow." Oliver Schlögl, VP Marketing and Sales, Sipwise.

About ALE SIP Devices

ALE SIP Devices are designed and manufactured by ALE China Co., Ltd, an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under the ALE SIP Devices tradename. It focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide-range of SIP-based products that can be integrated into a variety of solutions with easy provisioning tools in a cost-effective, secure and flexible manner.

ALE SIP Devices provide global business partners and end-users products with simpler business connections, anywhere, with top-notch audio, reliable hardware and software that has under-gone extensive testing before market launch.

From innovative development to green manufacturing, ALE SIP Devices rigorously manage every component and each production procedure to ensure products meet worldwide standards.

For more information, visit our website at: www.aledevice.com

About Sipwise

Sipwise develops and maintains open source based communications platforms for Telcos and Enterprises, delivering core telecom switching infrastructure to enhance and replace legacy systems, and enable new over-the-top (OTT) services for Service Providers.

Sipwise CPBX is a truly incredible addition to an existing infrastructure for every service operator and provider. You can offer next generation access and provide cloud communication services to your business clients. CPBX's features include outstanding simplicity and great usability. It is lean and self -sufficient. It scales easily to hundreds and thousands of PBX phone systems, allowing customers to experience voice over IP and cloud calls.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-partnership-ale-sip-devices-and-sipwise-partner-to-power-global-unified-communications-301386302.html

SOURCE ALE SIP Devices

