Strategic Profile of Tembici

·1 min read
Latin America welcomed its first bikesharing systems in the early 2010s. Ever since, the regional fleet has grown to more than 45,000 units. City governments have played a big part in developing this industry, with many public system initiatives under their management.

Tembici was an early entrant in Brazil during the industry’s formative years, and over the course of a decade, it has become the market leader.

Operating an active fleet of more than 18,000 pedal and electric bikes, Tembici is at the forefront of bikesharing expansion in Latin America, with a consolidated presence in more than 10 cities across the region.

This study provides a strategic overview of the company’s business model, value proposition, and partner ecosystem to understand which factors, both internal and external, are driving its success and growth.

In addition, this research service explores challenges that Tembici is likely to face in the immediate future and during the long term, as well as opportunities for key stakeholders along the value chain.
