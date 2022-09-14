ReportLinker

This research service focuses on the strategic profile of Volvo Cars and delivers insights into its operations and activities in the global market, including China, Europe, and North America.

With EVs gaining popularity and the industry digitizing, Volvo is actively electrifying its product lineup and introducing new-gen software systems for a software-defined car.



The company is accelerating its growth in the mobility segment by launching connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) technologies, and introducing Polestar, an electric performance brand, strengthening its position in the luxury vehicle segment.



Volvo’s agile corporate structure and autonomy within its parent organization, the Geely Holding Group, have facilitated external collaborations with automotive, electronics, and technology companies.



The company formed alliances and JVs with leading technology firms, such as Luminar, Google, and Waymo, to develop electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and software-powered cars, catering to the CASE trends.



These partnerships have stoked multiple advancements, such as autonomous drive and electrification, and enabled it to bring products quicker to market than its competitors.



The study aims to provide an overview of Volvo Cars, its products and services, its role in the automotive industry, and analyze the strategies adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing.



This report covers Volvo Cars’ corporate structure, growth strategy, technology roadmap, business strategies, product, technology, and sub-brand profiles, and investment plans in shared mobility.



Frost & Sullivan examined the company’s innovation and investment portfolios, which will shape the future of Volvo Cars in the mobility sector.



This profile aims to provide a strategic overview of Volvo Cars, identifying and understanding the factors contributing to the organization’s success.



In addition, this research service seeks to:

•Deep dive into the critical operational strategies of Volvo Cars with a focus on the corporate structure, corporate strategy, CASE strategies, manufacturing strategies, and sales performance.



•Provide an overview of Volvo’s product portfolio, including product planning, platform development, and positioning.



•Discuss the role of Volvo in shared mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity, and robotaxi operations.



•Explore the brand’s retail strategy and understand the company’s vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.



From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an executive outlook of Volvo Cars in the automotive industry.



This study discusses Volvo’s market position, adopted strategies, and plans.

