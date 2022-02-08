U.S. markets closed

Strategic Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 7, 2022, in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Scott Hicks, Timo Mäki, Michael Moore and Mark Serdan as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Strategic's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"
Scott Hicks, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-announces-results-of-shareholder-meeting-301477063.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

