Strategic Shopping Tips for SNAP Users: How To Stretch Your 2024 Budget

SDI Productions / Getty Images

The estimated average SNAP benefit is $189 per month, or $6.20 per day, in 2024, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. SNAP payments adjust yearly to account for inflation. These increases help, but they’re typically not enough to cover the cost of a meal.

At the beginning of each federal fiscal year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP maximum allotments based on the cost of living. This is known as a COLA adjustment, which is the amount of money necessary to support a basic standard of living. For most states and territories, the SNAP monthly maximum allotment increased from $939 to $973 for a family of four.

Meanwhile, grocery prices jumped by 25% over the past four years, The Washington Post reported, outpacing overall inflation of 19% during the same period. Here are several strategies to stretch your SNAP dollars to make the most of your food stamps.

Stock Up on Staples

Bon Appétit asked a 24-year-old student living in San Francisco to report their weekly EBT spending. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the student focused on basic food staples like bread, rice, pasta and nut butters to maximize their benefits and help plan meals for the week ahead.

Their total for the week was $59.62, $51.62 of which was paid for by EBT.

Shop Once per Week

Experts previously told GOBankingRates to pick one day of the week to shop, which allow you to plan meals around weekly sale items. For example, Wednesday is the best day to shop at Kroger for buy one/get one deals and sales on produce, meat, pantry items and snacks, according to The Daily Meal.

Visit Your Local Farmers Market

You can use your EBT card to get twice the amount of fruits and veggies at your local farmers market at no additional cost through the Double Up Food Bucks program. Use the USDA’s Local Food Directory to find a nearby farmers market.

Supplement With Food From Local Pantries

If your SNAP dollars aren’t enough, supplement your monthly grocery budget with food from local food pantries. Not all food pantries operate the same way, so it’s important to check their website or call and ask when they’re open and what to expect when you visit.

Combine Coupons With Food Stamps

Combine coupons and discounts from the manufacturer or store with your EBT purchases to save money. Note that in states where food items are taxed, you must pay this tax with a payment method other than EBT.

Save EBT Benefits for When You Need Them

Although SNAP benefits don’t last forever, you don’t have to use up all your benefits the same month you receive them. According to the National Council on Aging, you have nine months before unused SNAP benefits expire.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Strategic Shopping Tips for SNAP Users: How To Stretch Your 2024 Budget