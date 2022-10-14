U.S. markets closed

Strategy Consulting Market to grow by USD 57.76 Bn by 2026, Rising need for improved customer digital experience to boost market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market in the Research & Consulting Services industry is expected to grow by USD 57.76 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the strategy consulting market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Strategy Consulting Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Strategy Consulting Market 2022-2026

The rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and strategy consulting firms providing custom-made solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Strategy Consulting Market Segmentation

  • Organization size

  • Geography

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The US is North America's primary market for strategy consulting. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, maintaining a durable competitive edge will help the strategy consulting market in North America thrive. Buy Sample Report.

Strategy Consulting Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • A.T. Kearney

  • Accenture Plc

  • Bain and Co. Inc.

  • Boston Consulting Group Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

  • Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

  • McKinsey and Co.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • Roland Berger Holding GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Strategy Consulting Market size

  • Strategy Consulting Market trends

  • Strategy Consulting Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the rising need for improved customer digital experience is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased risks related to data security and privacy is may threaten the growth of the market.

Strategy Consulting Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist strategy consulting market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the strategy consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the strategy consulting market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of strategy consulting market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Strategy Consulting Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%

Market growth 2022-2026

$57.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.T. Kearney, Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Roland Berger Holding GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Organization size

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Organization size

  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Organization size

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A.T. Kearney

  • Accenture Plc

  • Bain and Co. Inc.

  • Boston Consulting Group Inc.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

  • Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

  • McKinsey and Co.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • Roland Berger Holding GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Strategy Consulting Market 2022-2026
Global Strategy Consulting Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategy-consulting-market-to-grow-by-usd-57-76-bn-by-2026--rising-need-for-improved-customer-digital-experience-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301648747.html

SOURCE Technavio

