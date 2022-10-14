Strategy Consulting Market to grow by USD 57.76 Bn by 2026, Rising need for improved customer digital experience to boost market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market in the Research & Consulting Services industry is expected to grow by USD 57.76 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the strategy consulting market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and strategy consulting firms providing custom-made solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
Strategy Consulting Market Segmentation
Organization size
Geography
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The US is North America's primary market for strategy consulting. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, maintaining a durable competitive edge will help the strategy consulting market in North America thrive. Buy Sample Report.
Strategy Consulting Market Vendor Analysis and Scope
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
A.T. Kearney
Accenture Plc
Bain and Co. Inc.
Boston Consulting Group Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Ernst & Young Global Ltd.
Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.
McKinsey and Co.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Roland Berger Holding GmbH
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
The report also covers the following areas:
Strategy Consulting Market size
Strategy Consulting Market trends
Strategy Consulting Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the rising need for improved customer digital experience is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased risks related to data security and privacy is may threaten the growth of the market.
Strategy Consulting Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist strategy consulting market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the strategy consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the strategy consulting market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of strategy consulting market vendors
Strategy Consulting Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%
Market growth 2022-2026
$57.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A.T. Kearney, Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Roland Berger Holding GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
