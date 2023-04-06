Strategy Consulting Market size to grow by USD 70.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market is estimated to grow by USD 70.08 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global strategy consulting market growth. As a result of the expansion of new research firms and the accessibility of various databases, several business analysis tools have emerged. These tools enable businesses to gather useful data for a fraction of the price charged by strategy consultants. This may result in the local strategy consulting market experiencing significant disruption. However, strategy consultancies continue to have a market niche, as most Fortune 500 companies still choose to work with a strategy consultancy firm rather than a market research firm. This is due to the former's credibility and the latter's ability to serve as a one-stop shop for all of their consulting requirements, ranging from marketing consulting to legal consulting. The simplicity of virtualization, dynamic scaling, and administrative task automation facilitates the widespread use of Software as a service (SaaS) provided by strategy consulting firms. The adoption of SaaS in a number of North American industries is boosted by its advantages. SaaS is used in various industries, including BFSI, manufacturing, retail, and government, as a one-stop shop for numerous businesses. Several businesses and organizations in North America adopt SaaS solutions suggested by strategy consulting firms as a result of digitalization. Hence, such factors are expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Strategy Consulting Market

Strategy Consulting Market - Vendor Landscape

The strategy consulting market is fragmented. The vendors compete with each other to gain a larger market share. The market is growing, and there are opportunities new entrants. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a Sample Report!

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and the use of multi-sourcing models and custom-made solutions by strategy consulting firms. However, challenges such as the increased risks related to data security and privacy hinder market growth.

Story continues

The rising need for improved customer digital experience drives market growth significantly. Strategy consulting companies experience constant pressure to provide services that meet changing client demands while remaining competitively priced. This prompts businesses to boost the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns and operations by educating the target audience. Marketing automation software analyzes company-wide marketing data using facts and provides statistical alerts in order for businesses to make informed decisions about marketing investments. To offer complete visibility of marketing initiatives, period effectiveness, and associated costs, additional resources are incorporated by the software. Hence, factors such as marketing automation and effective management of customers will fuel the global market's expansion during the forecast period.

The growing risks related to data security and privacy are major challenges impeding the strategy consulting market growth. Cloud-based marketing automation software is an easy and affordable way to manage marketing consulting. Organizations upload data or information to the cloud only if the services are dependable and secure. As a result, strategy consulting firms depend more on cloud computing service providers. Data misuse or manipulation is a possibility due to the high risk of information leakage and may give rise to a number of security and legal issues involving the infrastructure of the organization, access control, risk management, auditing and logging, and regulatory and legal compliance. Hence, factors such as data security and privacy issues may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Key Trends- AI and automation in strategy consulting are emerging trends that fuel market growth. AI-powered data helps organizations make quick decisions and stay ahead of the competition in a market that is constantly changing. The growing number of emerging AI businesses to meet the rising demand for strategic advice is likely to fuel the growth of the strategy consulting market. AI and automation are two disruptive technologies crucial to informatization, streamlining administrative procedures, and increasing productivity. This makes it easier to collect a lot of unstructured data from different business departments such as marketing, sales, and finance. Hence, such advantages of AI and automation will drive the market growth of the strategy consulting market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample

Report

Company Profiles

The strategy consulting market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Strategy Consulting Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers the strategy consulting market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), type (business strategy consulting, operations consulting, investment consulting, and technology consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

What are the key data covered in this Strategy Consulting Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the strategy consulting market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the strategy consulting market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the strategy consulting market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of strategy consulting market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The marketing consulting market size is expected to increase by USD 3.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The report extensively covers marketing consulting market segmentation by service (MMICS, SDCS, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). One of the factors driving growth in the marketing consulting market is the rising need for improved customer digital experience.

The ERP system integration and consulting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 10,707.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premise ERP integration, consulting, SaaS ERP integration, and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Strategy Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 70.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., Oracle Corp., Roland Berger Holding GmbH, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global strategy consulting market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Business strategy consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Operations consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Investment consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Technology consulting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A.T. Kearney Inc.

12.4 Accenture Plc

12.5 Bain and Co. Inc.

12.6 Boston Consulting Group Inc.

12.7 Capgemini Service SAS

12.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

12.9 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

12.11 KPMG International Ltd.

12.12 Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

12.13 McKinsey and Co.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

12.16 Roland Berger Holding GmbH

12.17 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Strategy Consulting Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategy-consulting-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-70-08-billion-from-2022-to-2027--north-america-is-estimated-to-account-for-36-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301789716.html

SOURCE Technavio