STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH BRP.

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted BRP Systems, leading Software Supplier for the fitness- and leisure industry.



- I am happy to see that we continue to attract POS partners that want to offer their end customers next-generation payment solutions. BRP Systems has a strong position and a solid offering within the fitness- and leisure industry. Their offering, combined with our payment solution, will make an overall solid offering to their end customers. This is an important strategic partnership since we get a significant reach in a vertical with great potential, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.





For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information: www.westpay.se

