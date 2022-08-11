Strathmore Landscape awarded National Award of Landscape Excellence for commercial maintenance of Centropolis in Laval

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Strathmore Landscape is proud to be the recipient of the National Award of Landscape Excellence for commercial maintenance for Centropolis. Awards were announced on August 11 at the CNLA 100-year anniversary celebration. This is Strathmore's second consecutive year being recognized for the best commercial landscape maintenance in Canada.

Centropolis is a lifestyle destination shopping centre in Laval, Quebec owned by Cominar. Strathmore has maintained the landscape since 2005. A full-time crew works on the property from April to October. Gardens are an important part of the dynamic atmosphere of the shopping centre which invites clients to live, work, play and get away in the Laval downtown core.

"This award is very meaningful to us as it recognizes almost two decades of commitment to quality at Centropolis. The team who works on this site treats it as if it were their own and their dedication is evident in every corner of the multi-acre site. Our collaboration with our client has allowed for unique innovations such as the urban vegetable garden introduced on the site in 2009. This garden is an important part of the property programming and allows us to donate hundreds of pounds of local produce to the local food bank every year," says Strathmore VP Jessica Milligan.

The National Awards of Landscape Excellence (NALE) recognize Canadian companies that have actively participated in significantly raising the level of professionalism in the landscape industry. Each province nominates members from the provincial awards of excellence competition that are then entered into the national awards.

Strathmore won in the same category in 2021 for the maintenance of the Rideau Canal Corridor in Ottawa.

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national not-for-profit federation of nine provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,200 members.

About Strathmore

A third-generation family business, Strathmore has set the standard in the landscape management industry for almost 60 years. The company believes in cultivating relationships for the long term with commercial and institutional clients. By providing high-quality landscape and snow management services, Strathmore has expanded across the country, serving clients in Quebec, Ontario, Halifax, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

