Stratolaunch Appoints Dr. Zachary Krevor as President and CEO

·2 min read

MOJAVE, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch is pleased to announce Dr. Zachary Krevor, a 20-year aerospace veteran and President and COO of Stratolaunch LLC, has ascended to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. His appointment is effective immediately.

Dr. Zachary Krevor, President and CEO of Stratolaunch LLC

"I am proud to be the leader of a great team that is committed to being an important testing asset for our national defense programs," Dr. Krevor said. "Given recent world events, the need for hypersonic flight testing has never been greater for our country. Stratolaunch is steadfast in its mission to accelerate hypersonic technology development and hasten delivery of this capability to our nation."

Prior to becoming the President and Chief Operating Officer at Stratolaunch LLC, Dr. Krevor was the Vice President of Engineering at Stratolaunch Systems Corporation. In his previous roles, he worked as an engineer on the Lockheed Martin Orion program and as a member of Lockheed's Altair Lunar Lander team. He was also Chief Systems Engineer on the Sierra Nevada Corporation's Dream Chaser program. He provided technical leadership for Sierra Nevada's Space Systems Advanced Development group, leading to multiple business awards.

Throughout his career, Dr. Krevor has led integration across business and engineering teams to develop alternative aircraft and spacecraft technologies. His leadership has resulted in the development of new technology solutions that have been used by a variety of government and commercial customers. He has experience developing new business by leading contract opportunities and collaborating with business development on Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and NASA capture strategy, relationship building, proposal writing, and awards.

Dr. Krevor has a M.S. and Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UCLA. He is an AIAA Associate Fellow, a member of the Space Systems Technical Committee, and a private pilot.

About Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch's mission is to advance high-speed technology through innovative design, manufacturing, and operation of world-class aerospace vehicles. For the latest news and information, visit www.stratolaunch.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Stratolaunch Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stratolaunch)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stratolaunch-appoints-dr-zachary-krevor-as-president-and-ceo-301510177.html

SOURCE Stratolaunch

