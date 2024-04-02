Straumann Holding (VTX:STMN) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Straumann Holding's (VTX:STMN) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Straumann Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CHF592m ÷ (CHF3.3b - CHF714m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Straumann Holding has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Straumann Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Straumann Holding .

The Trend Of ROCE

Straumann Holding deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 64% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 23%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Straumann Holding's ROCE

Straumann Holding has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

