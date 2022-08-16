U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,869.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,664.00
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    -0.82 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4300
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,965.40
    -683.54 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.77
    -22.99 (-3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,870.71
    -1.07 (-0.00%)
     

Strauss Group recorded NIS 4.5 billion in revenues the first half of 2022; 8% organic growth[1] and a decline of 59% in operating profit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SGLJF

The Company is preparing for the gradual resumption of manufacturing operations at the confectionary production site; the Sabra pant in Virginia has resumed partial production; the coffee and water companies and the business in Israel, excluding the confectionery division, delivered growth in the first half of 2022

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements for the first half and second quarter of 2022. In the half-year, the Company delivered an increase of 8%1 in revenue, which amounted to NIS 4.5 billion. In the second quarter, revenue totaled NIS 2.3 billion, reflecting 4.6%1 growth. Growth is largely due to an increase in sales by the coffee company and was offset by a drop in sales by the Confectionery Division and Sabra, both of which operated on a partial scale in the half-year.

Despite the increase in sales, the Company reported a decline in operating profit and in the operating margin in the half and quarter. The effects of the recall in the Confectionery Division and the adjustment plan at Sabra's plant, coupled with the rising costs of raw materials, shipping and energy, globally and in Israel, led to a drop of 59.1% in the Group's operating profit, which amounted to NIS 204 million in the half-year, while income attributable to shareholders fell by 66.2% to NIS 113 million.

Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of the Strauss Group: "I would like to thank Giora for the 5 years in which he served as CEO and led the group with extraordinary responsibility, determination, partnership and collegiality. Giora always knew how to put the people at the center, he was always aware of the day-to-day details whilst keeping a broad perspective and relentlessly striving to lead the group forward.

During his tenure, which was characterized by many challenges, including the corona virus and input inflation, among others, Giora led significant processes that will benefit Strauss for many years to come, among them, the definition of the group's vision, the formulation of a business strategy for the coming years and the derived work plans for implementation.

The same commitment and responsibility for the future, which characterized his leadership along the way, is what led him to the timely decision to pass the baton to the next CEO who will lead Strauss in the years to come.

All of us at Strauss, and I especially, express our great gratitude to him for his tenure of more than 25 years in the group."

The Strauss Group Board of Directors is conducting a search to appoint a new CEO for the group via a dedicated search committee."

Giora Bardea, Strauss Group CEO: "The first six months of 2022 reflect the Group's inherent resilience as a diverse global company and its ability to successfully contend with a challenging macroeconomic environment along with internal challenges. In the past few months, we have simultaneously tackled two complex incidents –the Confectionery recall in Israel and the adjustments at Sabra's plant in the USA – both of which have negatively affected on the Group's results in the current half-year.

"At the same time, the coffee and water companies both delivered excellent performances, impressive sales growth and an increase in profit. We are wrapping up a quarter of strong revenue growth but a drop in our bottom line, mainly because of the effects of elevated raw material and energy prices as well as events in the Confectionery Division and Sabra.

"I know Strauss's resilience and strength and its strong and dedicated employees and managers from up close, and I am confident that we are on the right path."

Strauss Israel wrapped up the first half with NIS 1.75 billion in revenue and a decrease of 7.6%, which is largely the result of a 30.8% drop in sales by the Fun & Indulgence segment, which amounted to NIS 407 million in the six-month period as a result of the confectionery recall.

The Company has performed cleaning operations, has invested in infrastructure to ensure improved quality and food safety standards, and is presently preparing for the gradual resumption of production under strict control. A public announcement will be made accordingly, following receipt of approval from the Ministry of Health.

Sales by the Health & Wellness segment grew by 2.9% in the half-year and amounted to NIS 1.34 billion, mainly thanks to sales growth in the dairy business. Strauss Israel concluded the first six months of the year with an operating loss of NIS 26 million.

Strauss Coffee's performance in the half-year was especially strong. Sales in Israel Coffee grew by 6.1% in the first six months to NIS 395 million thanks to an increase in sales to the retail market and in away-from-home (AFH) sales. The coffee company's sales in Brazil rose by a sharp 62.4%1 in the half-year and amounted to NIS 1.26 billion following growth in quantities sold and price increases. The coffee business in Eastern Europe also delivered a successful half-year, with sales growing at double-digit rates1 despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sabra continues to be affected by the implementation of the adjustment plan at the plant in Virginia. Since the plant was partly shut down in the first half and resumed operations on a partial scale in the second quarter, the company's sales in the half-year dropped by 50.2% and amounted to NIS 151 million (reflecting 50% ownership), with an operating loss of NIS 43 million (for 50%). Sabra's average share of the hummus market in the first half of the year was 33% (Number 1 in the market). Additionally, the ramp-up of operations at the plant continued in August, and the Company estimates that it will return to full-scale production in the second half of 2022.

Obela wrapped up the first six months with NIS 41 million in revenue (reflecting 50% ownership), an increase of 2.5%[2].

Strauss Water maintained its impressive growth in the current half-year. The company's sales in Israel amounted to NIS 382 million - an increase of 7.4% - thanks to growth in the customer base and in sales of new appliances. The business in China, although affected by lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the second quarter, also grew, with sales of NIS 351 million – an increase of 6.9%.

[1] Organic growth excluding foreign currency effects.
Data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled entities and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other net income and expenses, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.

[2] Organic growth excluding foreign currency effects.

 

 

Following are key financial data in a quarterly and multi-year comparison, according to the Management (Non-GAAP) Reports:

 

 

Non GAAP Figures (1)


Second Quarter


2022

2021

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

2,276

2,132

6.8 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

4.6 %

10.9 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

691

795

-13.0 %

Gross Margins (%)

30.4 %

37.3 %

 -690 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

201

296

-31.9 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

8.9 %

13.9 %

 -500 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

102

212

-51.5 %

EBIT Margins (%)

4.5 %

10.0 %

 -550 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's
Shareholders (NIS mm)

70

126

-44.8 %

Net Income Margin (Attributable to the
Company's Shareholders) (%)

3.1 %

5.9 %

 -280 bps

EPS (NIS)

0.60

1.08

-44.9 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

140

130

8.5 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

99

72

54.7 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,455

2,156

13.9 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.3x

1.7x

(0.6x)


(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial
derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity
derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding
those items, unless stated otherwise.


(2)  Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.



Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

 

 

Non GAAP Figures (1)



Second Quarter


Sales
(NIS mm)

Sales
growth
vs. prior
year

Organic
sales
growth
excluding
FX

EBIT
(NIS
mm)

NIS
Change
in EBIT

%
Change
in EBIT

EBIT
margins

Change in
EBIT
margins vs.
2021

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities












Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

672

1.2 %

1.2 %

64

-24

-26.3 %

9.6 %

 -360 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

101

-60.1 %

-60.1 %

-75

-95

-471.9 %

-74.4 %

 -8240 bps

Total Strauss Israel

773

-15.7 %

-15.7 %

-11

-119

-110.0 %

-1.4 %

 -1310 bps










Strauss Coffee:









Israel Coffee

180

10.5 %

10.5 %

20

-6

-23.5 %

11.6 %

 -520 bps

International Coffee (2)

1,050

53.2 %

44.5 %

107

56

110.5 %

10.2 %

+280 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

1,230

45.0 %

38.3 %

127

50

63.8 %

10.4 %

+120 bps










International Dips & Spreads:








Sabra (50%) (2)

54

-66.2 %

-67.0 %

-28

-41

-326.8 %

-52.0 %

 -5980 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

20

-6.0 %

-0.1 %

-3

-1

-47.0 %

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

74

-59.2 %

-59.8 %

-31

-42

-406.8 %

-42.5 %

 -4820 bps










Strauss Water (2)

199

7.3 %

7.6 %

23

1

3.5 %

11.7 %

 -40 bps

Other

0

NM

NM

-6

0

-1.9 %

NM

NM

Total Group

2,276

6.8 %

4.6 %

102

-110

-51.5 %

4.5 %

 -550 bps


(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect
of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising
from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect
of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.


(2)  Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50%
share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group
(50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's
share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

 

 

Non GAAP Figures (1)


First Half



2022

2021

Change

Total Group Sales (NIS mm)

4,548

4,193

8.5 %

Organic Sales Growth excluding FX

8.0 %

5.0 %


Gross Profit (NIS mm)

1,353

1,607

-15.8 %

Gross Margins (%)

29.8 %

38.3 %

 -850 bps

EBITDA (NIS mm)

395

669

-41.0 %

EBITDA Margins (%)

8.7 %

16.0 %

 -730 bps

EBIT (NIS mm)

204

501

-59.1 %

EBIT Margins (%)

4.5 %

11.9 %

 -740 bps

Net Income Attributable to the Company's
Shareholders (NIS mm)

113

332

-66.2 %

Net Income Margin (Attributable to the
Company's Shareholders) (%)

2.5 %

7.9 %

 -540 bps

EPS (NIS)

0.97

2.86

-66.2 %

Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)

16

308

-94.7 %

Capex (NIS mm) (2)

176

127

38.6 %

Net debt (NIS mm)

2,455

2,156

13.9 %

Net debt / annual EBITDA

2.3x

1.7x

(0.6x)


(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial
derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity
derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those
items, unless stated otherwise.


(2)  Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

 

 

Non GAAP Figures (1)



First Half




Sales
(NIS mm)

Sales
growth
vs. prior
year

Organic
sales
growth
excluding
FX

EBIT
(NIS
mm)

NIS Change
in EBIT

%
Change
in EBIT

EBIT margins

Change in
EBIT
margins vs.
2021

Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities






Strauss Israel:









Health & Wellness

1,341

2.9 %

2.9 %

146

-18

-10.7 %

10.9 %

 -170 bps

Fun & Indulgence (2)

407

-30.8 %

-30.8 %

-172

-245

-337.7 %

-42.4 %

 -5470 bps

Total Strauss Israel

1,748

-7.6 %

-7.6 %

-26

-263

-111.0 %

-1.5 %

 -1400 bps










Strauss Coffee:









Israel Coffee

395

6.1 %

6.1 %

67

-18

-20.7 %

17.2 %

 -580 bps

International Coffee (2)

1,831

49.2 %

46.6 %

165

74

82.1 %

9.0 %

+160 bps

Total Strauss Coffee

2,226

39.2 %

37.3 %

232

56

32.1 %

10.5 %

 -50 bps










International Dips & Spreads:








Sabra (50%) (2)

151

-50.2 %

-49.9 %

-43

-72

-252.9 %

-28.6 %

 -3790 bps

Obela (50%) (2)

41

-4.7 %

2.5 %

-5

0

-12.6 %

NM

NM

Total International Dips & Spreads

192

-44.6 %

-44.2 %

-48

-72

-304.2 %

-25.2 %

 -3200 bps










Strauss Water (2)

382

7.4 %

7.6 %

48

4

9.4 %

12.7 %

+30 bps

Other

0

NM

NM

-2

-22

-110.7 %

NM

NM

Total Group

4,548

8.5 %

8.0 %

204

-297

-59.1 %

4.5 %

 -740 bps


(1)  The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial
derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity
derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding
those items, unless stated otherwise.


(2)  Fun & Indulgence figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50%
share in the Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil – a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group
(50%). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's
share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).


Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

 

 

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

Second Quarter


2022

2021

Change

Sales

1,421

1,458

-2.5 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

921

875

5.2 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-2

-12


Cost of sales

919

863

6.5 %

Gross profit

502

595

-15.7 %

% of sales

35.3 %

40.8 %


Selling and marketing expenses

340

328

3.3 %

General and administrative expenses

106

103

2.4 %

Total expenses

446

431

3.1 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

27

46*

-43.4 %

Share of loss of equity-accounted incubator investees

-7

*-3

101.4 %

Operating profit before other expenses

76

207

-63.2 %

% of sales

5.4 %

14.2 %


Other expenses, net

-3

-1


Operating profit after other expenses

73

206

-64.9 %

Financing expenses, net

20

-25

180.9 %

Income before taxes on income

93

181

-48.5 %

Taxes on income

-24

-33

-26.5 %

Effective tax rate

25.9 %

18.1 %


Income for the period

69

148

-53.4 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

55

130

-57.8 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

14

18

-21.5 %

 

 

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)

First Half


2022

2021

Change

Sales

2,932

2,967

-1.2 %

Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges

1,975

1,753

12.7 %

Adjustments for commodity hedges

-4

-11


Cost of sales

1,971

1,742

13.1 %

Gross profit

961

1,225

-21.6 %

% of sales

32.8 %

41.3 %


Selling and marketing expenses

664

649

2.2 %

General and administrative expenses

213

207

2.7 %

Total expenses

877

856

2.3 %

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees

72

88*

-18.0 %

Share of profit  of equity-accounted incubator investees

1

23*

-95.8 %

Operating profit before other expenses

157

480

-67.3 %

% of sales

5.4 %

16.2 %


Other expenses, net

-31

3


Operating profit after other expenses

126

483

-74.0 %

Financing expenses, net

6

-22

128.2 %

Income before taxes on income

132

461

-71.4 %

Taxes on income

-32

-92

-65.6 %

Effective tax rate

23.9 %

19.9 %


Income for the period

100

369

-72.8 %

Attributable to the Company's shareholders

69

333

-79.3 %

Attributable to non-controlling interests

31

36

-12.2 %


Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.

* Reclassified

 

 

Conference Call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 14:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2022. Following is information for those wishing to join the conference:

Meeting URL:

https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/98848817114?pwd=K1NwS2YwQWp4Tjlxelk3cjNMQVlrUT09

Meeting ID:

988 4881 7114

Password:

307162

 

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 15:30 (Israel time) (13:30 UK, 08:30 EST) with the participation of company management to review the financial statements of the company for the second quarter of 2022.

Meeting URL:

https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/95733191118?pwd=dXFZUEROdHZybG1qa2FBOWxIZEk5UT09

Meeting ID:

957 3319 1118

Password:

632114

 

A recording of the calls will subsequently be available on the company's website at:
http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-conferencecalls

The financial statements of the company for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and the presentation that will accompany the conferences will be available prior to the conference calls on the following websites:
http://www.tase.co.il
http://www.magna.isa.gov.il
http://ir.strauss-group.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=92539&p=irol-irhome

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Daniella Finn

Director of Investor Relations

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-54-426-2636

972-3-675-2545

Daniella.Finn@Strauss-Group.com

 

Osnat Golan

VP Communications, Corporate Brand & Sustainability

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-52-828-8111

972-3-675-2281

Osnat.Golan@Strauss-Group.com



Shlomi Sheffer

External Communications Director

Strauss Group Ltd.

972-50-620-8000

972-3-675-6713
Shlomi.Sheffer@Strauss-Group.com


 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strauss-group-recorded-nis-4-5-billion-in-revenues-the-first-half-of-2022-8-organic-growth1-and-a-decline-of-59-in-operating-profit-301606209.html

SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Of Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP) Do Insiders Own?

    A look at the shareholders of Whispir Limited ( ASX:WSP ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies...

  • US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

    The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict against Seoul and Washington, the South’s military said Tuesday. The allies’ summertime drills, which will take place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in South Korea under the name of Ulchi Freedom Shield, will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops. The U.S. Department of Defense also said the U.S., South Korean and Japanese navies took part in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off the coast of Hawaii from Aug. 8 to 14, which it said was aimed at furthering trilateral cooperation in face of North Korean challenges.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 8.5%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Walmart set to report earnings ahead of Tuesday's opening

    Walmart is among several of the major retailers expected to report earnings this week.

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Apple, Amazon, Tencent, ZipRecruiter, Compass

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines several trending stocks making moves in after-hours trading, including Berkshire Hathaway increasing its stakes in Amazon and Apple.

  • Lithium Stocks Keep Running With SQM Earnings On Deck

    Lithium stocks kept up their hot streak on Monday, helped by progress of the Inflation Reduction Act. The focus turns to SQM earnings on Wednesday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought Apple, Chevron Stock, Sold GM, Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway's purchases were modest in the quarter relative to heavy buying in first quarter.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company