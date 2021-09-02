U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.50
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0020
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    +2,628.43 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.32
    -1.52 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Stravito Raises €12.4million in Series A Funding

·4 min read

Endeit Capital Leads the Investment with Existing Investors HenQ, Inventure and Creades for the Stockholm-Based Knowledge Management Scale-up

Jelle-Jan Bruinsma, Partner at Endeit Capital, and Elaine Rodrigo, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer at Reckitt Benckiser, join Stravito's Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stravito, the Stockholm-based knowledge management solution democratizing access to market research and insights, today announced a €12.4million ($14.6million USD) series A funding round. Endeit Capital led the round with additional investment from existing investors HenQ, Inventure and Creades.

Knowledge Management Startup Stravito Raises $14.6 Million in Series A Funding

To date, Stravito has raised €20.1million ($23.7million USD).

"It has never been more important for the world's largest enterprises to understand and react to their customer's changing behaviours using centralized, vetted company insights," said Thor Olof Philogène, CEO and co-founder at Stravito. "Stravito's technology and platform makes it fast and easy for companies to use research to make better decisions."

Global organizations such as Danone, Electrolux and Comcast use Stravito's intuitive, highly automated cloud service to centralize internal and external data sources, organize research and data, and quickly generate the findings that organizations need to power growth.

Stravito will use the additional capital to accelerate product development and to expand globally, with a particular focus on the US market.

Jelle-Jan Bruinsma, Partner at Endeit Capital, comments, "Endeit Capital is always looking for the next generation of international software scale-ups, and Stravito stood out in the Nordics through its impressive work to raise the bar in the multibillion dollar market research and data industry. The company has developed a world-class platform that enables employees to leverage research and insights to make better business decisions. We're excited to partner with Stravito and build on their early successes, fueling global expansion, new hires and product development."

Endeit Capital's investment in Stravito is part of the firm's strategy to boost scale-ups in what the firm sees as the globe's most promising regions and follows the €250million ($295million USD) fund it closed in April.

Stravito appointed Elaine Rodrigo, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer at Reckitt Benckiser, to its board of directors. Elaine is an established industry thought leader with 20 years experience working with research and insights at global consumer goods companies.

"We've spent the past four years combining search, machine learning and great design to deliver a fantastic user experience," said Thor. "Now, we are pleased to welcome Jelle-Jan and Elaine to the Stravito board. I'm confident their expertise will help us as we continue to pursue our goal of simplifying knowledge discovery."

Founded in 2017 by market research veterans and former iZettle (now Zettle by PayPal) employees, Stravito counts among its customers world-leading enterprises such as Carlsberg, Edwards Lifesciences and Pepsi Lipton.

For more information visit www.stravito.com.

About Stravito
Stravito is a knowledge management solution that democratizes access to market research and insights, making it fast and easy to use research to make better decisions.

Teams such as consumer insights, use Stravito's intuitive, highly automated cloud service to centralize internal and external data sources, organize research and data, and quickly generate the findings that organizations need to power growth.

Stravito was founded in Sweden in 2017 by a team of entrepreneurs with decades of technology and research industry experience. Today it is represented in Boston as well as several European countries.

About Endeit Capital
From the home markets of the Netherlands and Germany, Endeit Capital specializes in investing in tech scale-ups that have outgrown the start-up phase. Endeit supports these companies with capital and management guidance to reach maturity. In doing so, Endeit's partners draw on their broad experience in expanding and internationalizing operations through buy & build, as the founders have successfully done at Endemol. Responsible investing is paramount here: no financial engineering in the portfolio companies, and a lot of attention to the social aspects of managing a business.

Endeit is a co-signer of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

Endeit has over the years raised a total of half a billion euro in investment capital and currently has 12 companies in 7 countries in its portfolio.

Current and previous Dutch portfolio companies include Bux, 3D Hubs, Roamler, Albelli, MetrixLab, Unamic and Eyeworks. Gastrofix, Comtravo, Contorion, Chronext, Tourradar and Smartclip are investments of Endeit in the DACH region. In the UK and Nordics the company invested in Blis, Unruly and Leadfeeder.

For US Press Inquiries Contact
Bob Finlayson
bob.finlayson@gmail.com

For European Press Inquiries Contact
Charlotte Winslett
Press@stravito.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stravito-raises-12-4million-in-series-a-funding-301367774.html

SOURCE Stravito

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.