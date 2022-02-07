U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

Straw Market to attain a valuation of US$ 26.5 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Straw Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Straw Market stands at a net worth of US$ 18.1 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 26.5 Bn by 2029.

The recent past has observed significant increase in the number of foodservice restaurants. This would remain among the leading factors driving consumption of straws at a global level. The mass shift in preference from plastics to recyclable and biodegradable material alternatives has been the key trend shaping straw sales. On the back of these factors, the Straw Market is projected to expand at a strong CAGR of nearly 5.9% during the forecast period (2022 - 2029).

Straw Market Size (2022)

US$ 18.1 Bn

Sales Forecast (2029)

US$ 26.5 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2029)

5.9% CAGR

Share of Top 5 Straw Suppliers

50%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9214

Paper has been witnessing solid rise in demand as an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single use plastic, which indicates a massive opportunity for paper straws in the near future. Currently, plastic straws and paper straws collectively account for the most of global market revenues.

Key Takeaways - Straw Market Study

  • Plastic straws are the most common trash item found in ocean. To overcome this and decrease the consumption of plastic straws, various manufacturers are offering recyclable, reusable, and compostable straws

  • Increasing number of bars and lounges, restaurants, and quick service restaurants is intensifying consumption of straws

  • Brand owners are investing in marketing and branding of products, which are expected to gain consumers’ attention

  • Straw manufacturers are collaborating to produce custom-made straws with logos and taglines for marketing as well as branding

  • To eliminate the usage of single-use plastic straws, foodservice companies and brand owners such as McDonald’s and Starbucks are using paper and bio-based straws

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-9214

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

Value in US$ Mn

Key Regions Covered

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K

• Nordic

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Australia

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Turkey

Key Market Segments Covered

• Product

• Straw Length

• Sales Channel

• End Use

• Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Hoffmaster Group Inc.

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• Hay Straws

• Stora Enso Oy

• FinalStraw

• Bio Agave

• Aardvark Straws

• Absolute Custom Extrusions

• Southeastern Liquid Analyzers

• Klean Kanteen

• Koffie Straw

• Simply Straws

E-catering and Online Foodservice Platforms to Propel Straw Market Growth

Online foodservice platforms are providing convenient delivery at low costs, along with efficient packaging solutions, which is fueling worldwide sales of straws. Changing consumption pattern from offline to online sales channel in the F&B industry is anticipated to drive the straw market growth. Increasing number of fast food outlets and restaurants are also anticipated to create huge demand for straws in coming years.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9214

Straw Market - Key Trends Shaping Competition

Manufacturers in the straw market are adopting collaboration strategy to expand their global reach. Leading players are offering wide range of options for straw consumers, such as collapsible straws, biodegradable straws, recyclable straws, reusable straws, and straw (Hay) straws.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Straw Papers Market - Newly released data from straw papers market analysis shows that global market demand for straw papers is estimated to register a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of tonnes by 2031.

Compostable Straws Market - The compostable straws is witnessing a notable demand from various industries because of the initiative taken to minimize the usage of plastic products. In last few years, beverages industry experienced exponential growth and fast development due to increase in the restaurants, cafes, hotels, food outlets and catering services.

Strawless Lids Market - Strawless lids are designed with features that are accommodable for both hot and cold applications. Moreover these strawless lids help in minimizing the storage space while increasing the functional and operational efficiencies.

Metal Straws Market - Rising intolerance towards single-use plastic straws, booming consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, and increasing government reforms and campaigns to ban plastic straws are expected to offer an optimistic viewpoint for the metal straws market.

Bamboo Straws Market - Plastic products are supposed to degrade our environment at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are looking forward to sustainable alternatives to plastic. Straws are widely used among people for drinking beverage, juice or other drinks.

NCR Laser Paper Market - The global NCR laser paper market is anticipated to exhibit growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, Along with that, the sales of NCR laser paper is estimated to reach millions of tons, over the forecasted decade.

Baking Paper Market - As per the future growth projections, the global baking paper market is expected to register growth at a 6% CAGR over the upcoming decade. Based on our survey results sales of baking paper is estimated to reach thousand tons, during the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

Large Character Printers Market - According to the future growth projections the global large character printers market is anticipated to register growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR over the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

NCR Printers Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, demand for NCR Printing Machines is anticipated to grow at 7%-7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, high demand for high-speed printing devices and solutions among major end-users is expected to fuel the demand for NCR printers.

Syringe Labels Market - As per the latest industry survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the demand for syringe labels is expected to witness growth at 10%-11% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/straws-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/straws-market



