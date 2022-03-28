U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with SEC for a Proposed Direct Listing of its Common Stock

·1 min read

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-11 (the "Registration Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed direct listing (the "Listing") of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The Listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process and the Registration Statement is declared effective, subject to market and other conditions.

Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement, when available, may be obtained from Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, c/o Investor Relations, 6101 Nimtz Parkway South Bend, IN 46628.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strawberry-fields-reit-announces-public-filing-of-registration-statement-with-sec-for-a-proposed-direct-listing-of-its-common-stock-301512025.html

SOURCE Strawberry Fields REIT LLC

