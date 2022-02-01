STRAX extends partnership to deliver Covid-19 tests to another regional government body in Germany

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2022 / STRAX (STO:STRAX)(FRA:NOBC)

STRAX has extended its partnership with a German personal protective equipment (PPE) specialist company to deliver Covid-19 tests to another regional government body in Germany. Total sales of the new contract award are expected to exceed MEUR 12, and the contract covers the first and second quarter of 2022. This is in addition to the previously communicated order of MEUR 32.

STRAX has worked closely with the PPE specialist company since the fall of 2021, successfully delivering Covid-19 tests. This collaboration has now resulted in a new contract award to deliver Covid-19 tests to another regional government body in Germany. The new contract will have a positive impact on STRAX result in the first and second quarter of 2022. The total sales of tests are expected to exceed MEUR 12 at a healthy underlying gross profit and is in addition to the previously communicate test sales volume of MEUR 32.



STRAX financing partner, PCP, will continue to finance the considerable order volumes with the dedicated financing for PPE related products.



"Demand for Covid-19 tests remains high globally and we expect it to continue for the coming months. We have quickly developed our capabilities in this product category and this contract award is a confirmation of that. Everyone at STRAX is grateful for being able to supply Covid-19 tests at this scale and we aim to stay on it until we´ve come out on the other end of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO of STRAX AB.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, Dóttir and grell, and licensed brands include adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

This information is information that STRAX is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-02-01 09:00 CET.

