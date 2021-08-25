U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

STRAX: Interim Report No 2 for the financial year 2021

2 min read
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX have again managed well through a period of continued market disruption related to the Covid-19 pandemic

  • The Group's sales for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 54.8 (50.2), with a gross margin of 19.0 (23.7) percent.

  • The Group's result for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR -2.0 (-2.8) corresponding to EUR -0.02 (-0.02) per share.

  • EBITDA for the period January 1June 30, 2021, amounted to MEUR 1.6 (1.4).

  • Equity as of June 30 2021, amounted to MEUR 16.2 (17.3) corresponding to EUR 0.13 (0.15) per share.

STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announced Urbanista Los Angeles, the world's first self-charging, wireless active noise cancelling headphones, powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material. Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime.

"We have again managed well through a period of continued market disruption related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Few of our key markets remained negatively affected by some form of lockdown or social restrictions, whilst markets such as France and Switzerland are already delivering stronger results than they did back in 2019, before the ongoing pandemic started. We did nevertheless experience recovery in both accessories and audio products across all markets and demand for health & wellness products remains relatively strong"- Gudmundur Palmason, CEO.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50.

This is information that STRAX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:55 CET on August 25, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/strax/r/strax--interim-report-no-2-for-the-financial-year-2021,c3402637

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/661/3402637/1458537.pdf

STRAX Q2 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/661/3402637/8740747171eddb6e.pdf

Pr Q2 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strax-interim-report-no-2-for-the-financial-year-2021-301362399.html

SOURCE Strax

