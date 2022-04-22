U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

The Streak Continues as Marriott's Loyalty Program Wins the Freddie Awards' Hotel Program of the Year, Americas for an Unprecedented 14th Consecutive Time

·2 min read

Once again, Marriott Bonvoy proves most popular with travelers

BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year's hiatus due to the pandemic, The Freddie Awards – the most prestigious member-generated award in the travel loyalty industry – returned with Marriott Bonvoy taking home five awards. Over the past 25 years, Marriott Bonvoy and the company's legacy loyalty programs have won an astounding 227 Freddie Awards combined, as voted on by global travelers.

(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The Freddie Awards recognizes excellence in frequent travel programs annually with travelers casting 2.5 million ballots for the 2022 awards. In addition, to being voted Hotel Program of the Year, Americas, for a record 14th consecutive year the awards have been held, Marriott Bonvoy garnered these awards in the hotel category at the ceremony in New Orleans:

  • Best Promotion, Europe & Africa

  • Best Customer Service, Middle East & Asia/Oceania

  • Best Redemption Ability, Americas

  • Best Elite Program, Americas

"Being recognized so many times by the most frequent travelers is an amazing honor for the Marriott Bonvoy program," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "We are excited to continue welcoming our members around the world in our ever-growing portfolio of hotels, all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals."

Since the last Freddie Awards in April 2020, Marriott has expanded its hotel and resort portfolio by more than 600 properties to 8,000 worldwide, grown Homes and Villas by Marriott International to 35,000 premium home rentals, entered the increasingly popular all-inclusive segment and recently announced a development deal for its first African safari resort in the Masai Mara National Reserve.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-streak-continues-as-marriotts-loyalty-program-wins-the-freddie-awards-hotel-program-of-the-year-americas-for-an-unprecedented-14th-consecutive-time-301530784.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

