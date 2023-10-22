Service Stream (ASX:SSM) shareholders have endured a 56% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 58% drop in the share price over that period. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.4%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 2.2% in the same period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Service Stream became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 36% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Service Stream more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Service Stream's TSR for the last 3 years was -56%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Service Stream has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 26% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Service Stream better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Service Stream you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

