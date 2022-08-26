Stream Companies Expands Sales and OEM Initiatives with Two Key Senior Hires

Stream Companies, LLC

Leading full-service, integrated advertising agency taps two industry experts to lead growing sales and OEM divisions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, the leading full-service, fully integrated, data-enabled advertising agency, today announced the appointment of Lisa McGuire as the new vice president of OEM partnerships and Christian Salazar as the director of sales. The hires follow an impressive boom for the company after emerging from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stream was recently named to the Inc. 1000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for the 15th time, while 2022 marks an impressive 26 years of consecutive growth for the Philadelphia-based agency.



“We are excited to bring Lisa and Christian’s experience and skills as leaders to our growing sales and OEM teams,” said David Regn, chief executive officer at Stream Companies. “Their strategic direction, drive, creativity and passion will be essential to further scale our partnerships, OEM relationships, and overall sales growth.”

Incoming vice president of OEM partnerships Lisa McGuire brings deep experience from the world of automotive manufacturing. She most recently spent five years with CAI as the account director for Ford/Lincoln and FordDirect, following a lengthy tenure as market area director for FordDirect. Lisa brings vast knowledge and strong relationships with dealers, colleagues, and OEM teams, enabling Stream’s clients to rapidly expand their OEM partnerships.

“Data is driving change for OEMs, and Stream has consistently proven its value as a strategic partner to these organizations,” said Lisa McGuire, vice president of OEM partnerships at Stream Companies. “I was drawn to Stream by their incredible technology and industry-changing products I’m excited to build new relationships with OEMs and create stronger partnerships for Stream throughout the industry.”

Christian Salazar joins Stream Companies with deep roots in both advertising and the automotive industry. Christian spent close to a decade of his career in automotive retail, moving from service porter to F&I director in that time. From there, he moved to automotive technology, advertising sales and sales management and quickly became a thought leader and respected voice within the industry. He then went on to take on the role of GM at a Ford store in Kansas City before moving back over to the agency world to utilize his voice for Stream’s extensive lineup of full-service and ad tech solutions.

“I was looking for a company that was able to adapt over these past couple of years, and growing market share and delivering solid advertising ideas during the events of 2020 and 2021 seemed like an impossible task,” said Christian Salazar, director of sales at Stream Companies. “Stream was able to keep their client base and continue to win business in the face of challenge. I knew this was a company I wanted to be a part of.”

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of continued growth and experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States. To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit https://www.streamcompanies.com.

Contact:

