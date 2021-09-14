U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

Stream Realty Partners Opens Northern Virginia Office

·3 min read

Office will be led by 20-year commercial real estate veteran Anthony Chang

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a national commercial real estate services, development, and investment company, announced today that it is opening an office in Northern Virginia. Twenty-year real estate veteran Anthony Chang will lead the office, serving as Managing Director.

"I'm thrilled to join an innovative and entrepreneurial firm that is focused on offering superior commercial real estate services to its clients," said Chang. "Having been on both the brokerage and ownership side of the industry, I know how important it is to be agile for your clients, and Stream's existing presence in Northern Virginia makes this a natural launch pad to formalize an office and solve our clients' post pandemic market needs."

Northern Virginia is the 14th location for Dallas-headquartered Stream. The firm recently opened an office in Nashville and has offices in some of the strongest commercial real estate markets in the nation, such as Austin, Atlanta, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Greater Los Angeles, San Diego and Washington, DC. The Northern Virginia office will leverage its counterpart in Washington, D.C. for support while growing its services lines. Stream's D.C. office currently has a portfolio of over 8.85 million square feet of office product and provides third-party leasing and property management services for several of the region's largest institutional investors including Principal Financial Group, Macquarie, MetLife, PNC Realty, JP Morgan, Norges Bank, KBS Realty, Federal Realty Investment Trust and Oxford Properties.

In Northern Virginia, Stream provides leasing, property management and construction management services across a portfolio of various Stream-owned and third-party assignments that total more than 3.5 million square feet. Stream's Northern Virginia assignments include providing property management for GI Partner's regional office portfolio, construction management oversight for KBS Realty, and handling leasing services for clients such as Federal Realty Investment Trust, Asana Partners and Douglas Development. Stream also owns a 180,000-square-foot office building in Herndon called Dominion Point, where the firm lead a $5 million renovation that helped increase occupancy from 45 to 95 percent since acquisition.

Chang comes to Stream from WashREIT where, among his accomplishments as Vice President, Asset Management, he co-founded its flexible office program Space+. Prior to WashREIT, he was a leasing broker with Cassidy Turley where he added more than 2.5 square feet in agency listings in less than three years. Throughout his career, Chang has executed or advised on over $800 million in lease transactions. He serves on the boards of NAIOP Northern Virginia, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Fairfax County Economic Advisory Committee. Chang is a trustee of ULI and serves as the Chair for Mission Advancement for ULI Washington.

Executive Managing Director and Partner Kyle Luby in Stream's D.C. office said, "I'm really excited to add this location to our platform and provide strategic oversight for Anthony to take this office to the next level, cementing and growing our footprint in Northern Virginia. We plan on actively recruiting and quickly building out service line support to offer our clients a full scope of resources."

About Stream Realty Partners
Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 950 real estate professionals with offices in Atlanta, Austin, the Carolinas, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.3 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

CONTACT: David Ebeling, 949-861-8351, david@ebelingcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stream-realty-partners-opens-northern-virginia-office-301376500.html

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners

