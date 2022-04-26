Everything you need to know about how to stream ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 on Apple TV+.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Ted Lasso and Richmond FC are coming back for a third season, and we’re about as excited as Rebecca on biscuit day. The Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso made itself a major part of the cultural conversation since its 2020 debut, thanks in part to Jason Sudeikis’ title character and the incredible supporting cast, who round out the management and players in the fictional Richmond Football Club in London, England. The first two seasons have earned major award nods, including four awards including Best Comedy series at the Critics Choice Awards last month and the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

After the second season’s cliffhanger ending broadcast last October, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the third and final premiere date. While no official release date has been set, production reportedly started this spring with the show’s premiere expected on Apple TV+ in late summer or early fall.

Ted Lasso is based on a character that Sudeikis created for a series of comedic NBC Sports promos in 2013. In 2020, he and his co-star Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the show, turned into a fully fleshed-out character for the Apple TV+ show.

Where can you stream Ted Lasso?

The ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3 premiere is expected to premiere in late summer or early fall on Apple TV+.

You can stream Ted Lasso, as well as other original programming, on Apple TV+. The streaming service is currently available in 107 countries across the globe. For a full, up-to-date list of countries where Apple TV+ is available, you can search the Apple Support page.

What is Ted Lasso about?

Jason Sudeikis plays the title role of Ted Lasso, an American football coach recruited to manage one of England’s most dysfunctional soccer teams, the fictional Richmond Football Club. Over the course of the show’s first season, he wins over his boss, team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), with his earnest charm (and by making her some famously delicious biscuits each morning), as well as a skeptical Richmond fan base.

Story continues

How to sign up for Apple TV+

To stream Ted Lasso, you can sign up for an initial seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, and subsequently pay $4.99 a month for the service.

If you're a new subscriber, you’ll need to download the Apple TV app on a supported device to start watching. The service is currently available on all mobile Apple devices, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and third-generation Apple TVs, as well as Panasonic, Playstation, Xbox, Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony Smart TVs and Roku, FireTV, Android TV and Google TV streaming devices. (You can always check the Apple TV supported device page for a complete, up- to-date list of devices compatible with Apple TV+.)

In addition to Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ offers plenty of additional original series like The After Party,The Morning Show and The Snoopy Show and films such as CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ted Lasso Season 3: We've got the details on how to stream