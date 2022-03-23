StreamCoin Launched GaStream (GSTRM), a New Utility Token to Power Its Ecosystem and Reward Users

StreamCoin

Dubai, UAE, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamCoin, a Dubai-based blockchain project, has announced its new utility token - GaStream (GSTRM), on March 16, 2022. This token will power its ecosystem along with STRM, StreamCoin's governance token. In addition, users who have invested $50 or more worth of STRM in the public sale will be eligible to receive GSTRM tokens through an airdrop.







Through its revolutionary technologies and features, StreamCoin aims to sharpen the future of Video NFTs, providing the best environment for creators and fans to trade NFTs, all without third parties or intermediaries. To achieve that, StreamCoin provides its own NFT marketplace and NFT standard powered and secured by Stream Chain (Mainnet 1.0).

Back on February 1, 2022, StreamCoin commenced its public sale for the STRM token, which will continue until April 30, 2022. It features a unique referral program that gets investors 100% rewards for every successful referral. However, as the public sale achieved high sales volume, investors started asking for an airdrop.

StreamCoin has taken everyone by surprise when announcing the Airdrop along with the GSTRM token. Although it threw hints on social media about the airdrop one day before, everyone was stunned as the announcement included more than they expected.

As mentioned above, investors need to own $50 or more worth of STRM from the public sale to be entitled to the Airdrop. Since March 18, 2022, investors began getting their GSTRM rewards with the ratio as follows: 5 GSTRM for each STRM. Furthermore, StreamCoin has listed GSTRM on the PancakeSwap exchange on March 18, 2022, with other exchanges to follow in the future.

The GSTRM token comes with an initial supply of 16,950,000,000. 66,66% will be allocated to reward the public sale and presale investors, and 33.33% will be allocated for the future rewards that users can get through Yield Farming, Real Research surveys, watching adverts on MeiTalk, node rewards later on Stream Chain 2.0, and more

Continuing its strict policy to manage its tokens supply, StreamCoin mentioned that all unclaimed GSTRM tokens from the airdrop event would be burned. Moreover, an additional 50% of that burned amount will also be burned from the future rewards allotment.

In line with these announcements, StreamCoin further added that it would participate in the World Live Streamers Conference (WLSC) 2022, which will be held on March 25 and March 26, 2022, at the Festival Arena, Dubai. Michael Ein Chaybeh, the CEO of StreamCoin, will present a keynote speech about the developments of StreamCoin, Stream Chain, and the Stream NFT Marketplace.

