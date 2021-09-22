U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,392.80
    +38.61 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,290.19
    +370.35 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,849.50
    +103.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.69
    +23.51 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.87
    +1.38 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.24 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5500
    +0.3300 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,566.98
    -20.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.68
    +20.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.37
    +98.39 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

StreamElements nabs $100M as it passes 1.1M creators using its platform to build and monetize video content

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Video is at the heart of how people use the internet today, and creators are at the heart of what is being made and watched on video. Today, a startup that has built a platform that helps them produce and monetize their work is announcing a big round of funding that underscores just how lucrative and big the creator economy has become.

StreamElements, which provides production and analytics tools to people who livestream and make video-on-demand for platforms like Amazon's Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, has raised $100 million in funding -- money that it will be using to continue building out the tools on its platform, to do more in on-demand alongside a big business in livestreaming, and for marketing, specifically to bring more creators to its platform, which is already being used by 1.1 million people.

"Our goal is to be everywhere creators are, which means expanding to new platforms, such as using the new funds to build out our presence on Trovo," said co-founder Gil Hirsch. "It also means going beyond the livestreaming space and bringing our proprietary audience experience-driven technology to YouTube videos where we are creating some industry firsts."

The company competes against a wide swathe of others in the so-called creator economy, including many of the video platforms themselves building their own production and monetization features, so the race for more talent is not a small one.

In keeping with that, to sharpen up their business focus, alongside the funding news, the Tel-Aviv/Los Angeles-based company is also announcing some significant executive changes. Co-founder Gil Hirsch is taking on the role of CEO, with co-founder Doron Nir (who had been the CEO up to now) moving over to president. Yuval Tal as COO, Jason Krebs as CBO, and Udi Hoffmann as CFO are rounding out the executive bench. (The other two co-founders are Or Perry and Reem Sherman.)

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 is leading this latest round, which also includes new backers PayPal Ventures and MoreTech; as well as previous investors State of Mind Ventures, Pitango, Menorah, and Mivtach Shamir.

StreamElements is not disclosing its valuation, but this round is coming in the wake of very strong growth for the company, after a prolonged period where user-generated video consumption went through the roof. That was not just because of the popularity of apps like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube (now with 40 million gaming channels, among other content) and Twitch (which passed 2 billion hours of watched video in January 2021); but also because video became a pastime and lifeline for many people after other activities and sometimes even movement outside of the house became restricted after the rise of Covid-19.

"The pandemic had a massive impact on our business," Hirsch said in an emailed interview with me. "In addition to people in quarantine watching more content, more people started creating it. We know this because our monthly users went from a couple hundred thousand before the quarantine and less than a year later it is now over a million. In addition, brands had to move their marketing spends from in-person events to digital campaigns with livestreamers becoming more appealing as a promotional vehicle. As a result, we regularly hear from major brands more frequently about coordinating influencer-driven sponsorship activations since that is our specialty."

In the case of StreamElements, the company said usage of its platform grew 233%, and it has especially seen some strong traction with some of the more popular creators. It said that over 60% of the top content creators -- those with 20,000 or more views and followers across multiple platforms -- use the StreamElements dashboard.

While StreamElements has made its name up to now mostly with livestreaming and working with, say, gamers on platforms like Twitch to help them produce content, manage conversations, and build in ways of making money, it's now looking to focus more attention on video-on-demand, the company said -- an area where it had already provided some services but will be doubling down to address what it sees as an untapped opportunity, especially in contrast to livestreaming.

“YouTube currently has over 40 million active gaming channels, making it the largest gaming platform in the world,” said Hirsch in a statement. “The bulk of this content [is] on-demand videos, which lack the real-time engagement functionality that has driven the success of the livestreamed market. We are focused on infusing on demand videos with dynamic interactive features to strengthen the communities around this type of content.”

Notably, currently, StreamElements' creator tools are 100% free to use, so as Hirsch described it to me, "The primary way we generate revenue is through brand partnerships. We offer influencer-driven sponsorship activations that rely on our proprietary technology which already powers the majority of the top creators’ channels and enables unparalleled depth in terms of the measurement brands are looking for." This is one reason why the company is going to focus on bringing more of these high-volume creators to its platform. Currently, he said the majority of its creators are based in US, Europe, and Brazil although the aim will be to continue to tap more people in more markets internationally, a mass market play that is exactly the kind of business SoftBank likes to back.

“As online entertainment continues to develop as an immersive experience, the demand for authentic creator-driven content has grown exponentially," said Nahoko Hoshino, a senior investor for SoftBank Investment Advisers, in a statement. “Through a suite of broadcasting and engagement tools, StreamElements is helping creators deliver an enriched experience for audiences while monetizing content from the most popular social video platforms. This creates an exciting, new digital market between creators and fans, and we’re thrilled to be working with the company in building engagement across an ever-widening global community.”

Longer term, it will be interesting to see how and where StreamElements develops, and whether it chooses to invest in its own streaming platform, or indeed if one of the big ones acquires it.

"We are more focused on ubiquity than being aligned solely with one platform because we see transcendent creators as the future," Hirsch said. "This is a person whose personal brand is more powerful than any one platform. Oprah is an example of reaching peak transcendence with her magazines, a television network, and more, all of which have succeeded because of her name more than the medium. To be transcendent, it means giving up the security of an exclusivity contract and betting on your own brand for success. Marketing is all about reach and frequency, so spending all day building a community primarily on one platform is not optimal for achieving that larger presence."

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s 2021 iPad mini isn’t just living, it’s thriving

    Every few years all of the iPad mini lovers hold their breath as they wait to see whether this very specific device will keep on trucking or hit the chopping block. Well they probably needn’t worry for a while as the device just got a big modern makeover with Apple’s new iPad Pro-like design, an A15 Bionic SoC and new display tech. Professionals, including pilots, health care workers and industrial workers all use tablet devices for essential job functions -- and Apple’s iPad is essentially the only device out there with enough penetration and compatibility to be viable.

  • Apple Wallet is getting verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards

    There's a real chance you'll need proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain venues, and Apple is hoping it can save you the hassle of digging up an email or carrying a physical card in your pocket. The company is bringing verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards to Wallet as part of a future iPhone software update. The feature will take advantage of the international SMART Health Cards standard (already in use in several states) to produce proof of vaccination, sign it with a private key and create a public key to verify your info.

  • New Price Drops on M1 MacBook Air & M1 Mac Mini Bring These Computers Back To Lowest Prices Ever

    Save big for the holidays season!

  • Facebook says Wall Street Journal report allegations are ‘mischaracterizations’

    Facebook says allegations it ignores research about the harm its platform causes are 'mischaracterizations'

  • Disney's Chapek says program production delayed as Delta variant spreads

    Shares in the company, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theaters were forced to shut down, fell about 3% after Chapek's statement. "Our TV group has hundreds of new programs in production ... but the resurgence of COVID and Delta did impact some of our productions so that we've got a lighter product quarter in Q4 than we might have expected," Chapek said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content, but the issues were short term, he added.

  • Universal Music Stock Surges in Trading Debut

    Vivendi, Universal Music Group’s French parent company, floated 60% of the music group in a spinoff to its existing shareholders.

  • New streaming bundle pairs Paramount+, Showtime starting at $9.99 a month

    Starting today, the two services can be bundled for $9.99 a month with ads for Paramount+, or ad-free for $12.99 a month. Without the bundle, subscribing to both would normally cost about $16 with ads, and $21 without ads.

  • Universal Shares Soar as Music Giant Makes $53 Billion Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group BV shares soared in their stock market debut as investors seized the chance to own the dominant player in a resurgent music industry. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Tr

  • Dangerous transmissions: anti-vax radio shows reach millions in US while stars die of Covid

    Media watchdogs suggest that some basic level of responsibility to the public should be required to keep a broadcast license Phil Valentine died of Covid after mocking the vaccines. Photograph: Larry McCormack/AP Phil Valentine, a prominent Tennessee rightwing talk radio host, had released a song called Vaxman, an anti-Covid vaccination ditty based on the Beatles track Taxman. Marc Bernier, a host in Daytona Beach, Florida, had declared himself “Mr Anti-Vax”. Dick Farrel, also from Florida, urge

  • ‘Great British Bake-Off’ Sheds Viewers as It Returns for Season 12 on Channel 4

    The latest season of Channel 4’s “The Great British Bake-Off” has gone down like a deflated soufflé with U.K. viewers compared to last year’s pandemic-induced numbers. Season 12 launched on Tuesday night with an average audience of 5.7 million, making it Channel 4’s highest rating commission so far this year. However it marks a decline […]

  • After 60 Years Of Men Playing James Bond, Daniel Craig Said His 007 Successor Shouldn't Be A Woman Because "There Should Be A Part Just As Good As James Bond, But For A Woman"

    "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color."View Entire Post ›

  • Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

    “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in […]

  • The Oversight Board wants Facebook to explain its controversial rules for VIPs

    The Oversight Board is pushing Facebook to provide more information on its controversial “cross-check” system, following a report that the company has allowed celebrities, politicians and other public figures to break its rules. “In light of recent developments, we are looking into the degree to which Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses in relation to cross-check, including the practice of whitelisting,” the board said in a statement. “We expect to receive a briefing from Facebook in the coming days and will be reporting what we hear from this as part of our first release of quarterly transparency reports which we will publish in October.”

  • Apes and monkeys continue to dominate thriving Solana NFT space

    Solana Monkey Business and the Degenerate Ape Academy continue to reign supreme as the burgeoning Solana ecosystem begins to attract NFT enthusiasts.

  • Netflix's New #1 Show Is Like 'The Hunger Games' (Only Way More Terrifying and Way More Intense)

    Looking for a new drama to add to your Netflix queue ? This Korean thriller might be exactly what you’ve been searching for.The streaming platform...

  • Facebook Questioned by Oversight Board Over Celebrity Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s de facto Supreme Court of content is calling on the social media giant to release more information about how it moderates posts by famous people. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life o

  • Why Activision Blizzard Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) is trading lower Tuesday following reports that the Securities and Exchange Commision has subpoenaed the company related to recent discrimination claims. "Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard, including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination," according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Activision Blizzard was for

  • The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Charlie Watts During First Show Since His Death

    The Rolling Stones played the first — albeit unofficial — show of their 2021 No Filter tour at a private event on Monday night. Organized by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the small concert took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., and was their first show since the death of drummer Charlie Watts […]

  • The Bond vehicles you can buy now — from a special edition Land Rover to 007's Triumph motorbike

    Cars are a talking point of every Bond film, from the Tuk-Tuk taxi in Octopussy to the underwater Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me.

  • Marvel just confirmed ‘Avengers 5’ and we nearly missed it

    Since Marvel unveiled the bulk of its MCU Phase 4 titles, we’ve been explaining that an Avengers 5 movie is inevitable. Kevin Feige & Co. have not yet confirmed a release date for the movie, and they didn’t even mention the project when listing MCU Phase 4 titles. But Avengers is the most lucrative franchise … The post Marvel just confirmed ‘Avengers 5’ and we nearly missed it appeared first on BGR.