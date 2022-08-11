U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Streaming costs: Disney Plus without ads will rise $3 to $10.99, Hulu prices also going up

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

It will soon cost more to stream Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

The Walt Disney Company announced plans to raise prices on both streaming services as it rolls out an ad-supported version of Disney+ this December.

Subscribers to the current Disney+ plan without ads will see the biggest increase, with prices rising $3 from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month. A basic plan with ads will launch Dec. 8 at $7.99 monthly.

Hulu will also see a bump in price starting Oct. 10. The price for the ad-free premium plan will rise $2 to $14.99, while the ad-supported option will jump from $6.99 to $7.99.

ESPN+, the sports-friendly streaming service, will jump to $9.99 per month starting Aug. 23.

The menu for Disney+.
The menu for Disney+.

The changes come as Disney+ continues to add more subscribers. The company said it added 14.4 million new Disney+ subscribers during its third quarter.

Disney+ isn't the only streaming platform experimenting with an ad-supported option. Netflix, which has long pushed against running ads, said it was exploring an ad-supported tier for a lower price during a quarterly earnings call in April.

Meanwhile, the price for streaming content continues to climb. Netflix raised prices earlier this year.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney+ going up $3 to $10.99, Hulu price also rising

