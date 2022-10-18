U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.25
    +85.00 (+2.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,865.00
    +635.00 (+2.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.00
    +283.75 (+2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.10
    +38.10 (+2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    -2.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9859
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9720
    -0.0430 (-1.07%)
     

  • Vix

    30.63
    -1.39 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9880
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,618.86
    +84.98 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.48
    +10.01 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,010.99
    +90.75 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Streaming data processing platform RisingWave lands $36M to launch a cloud service

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

RisingWave Labs, a company developing a platform for data stream processing, today announced that it raised $36 million in a Series A funding round led by Yunqi Partners, undisclosed corporate investors and angel investors. Bringing RisingWave's total raised to over $40 million, the capital will be put toward scaling the startup's business-side operations to support the launch of a new cloud service, RisingWave Cloud, next year, CEO Yingjun Wu said.

Wu founded RisingWave in early 2021, after working on streaming processing and database systems for over a decade at companies including IBM and Amazon Web Services. While at AWS Redshift, Wu says he noticed that existing database systems like AWS Redshift, Snowflake and BigQuery couldn't efficiently process of streaming data, while existing streaming systems were generally too complicated to most companies to use.

"I founded RisingWave Labs to make it easy to develop a cloud database system that can efficiently support stream processing," Wu told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Building real-time applications leveraging streaming data should not incur operational overhead and become a barrier to entry. RisingWave aims to provide an easy on-ramp for sequel query language (SQL) users to begin their stream processing journey."

Taking a step back for a moment, stream processing is the processing of data in motion -- in other words, computing on data directly as it's being produced or received. In the stream processing paradigm, app logic, analytics and queries exist continuously, and data flows through them continuously. Stream processing apps react to events from streams, for example triggering an action or updating a statistic. That's as opposed to static, non-streaming setups where data is stored in a database and apps compute over it as needed, preventing the data from being processed concurrently.

Wu makes that case that only companies with deep pockets and data analytics expertise can adopt existing stream processing solutions, due to the complexity and high cost of ownership. Through RisingWave, he aims to change that with an open source streaming database that allows users to write code to continuously process data. The architecture separates the compute layer from storage, Wu claims, maximizing the efficiency of cloud resources.

RisingWave Labs
RisingWave Labs

Image Credits: RisingWave Labs

Wu notes that, among other use cases, RisingWave can support AI and machine learning applications, streaming data to AI systems to train and retrain them. It can also power real-time dashboards (e.g. traffic regions across a city), build services that provide aggregated information about a subject (such as the number of likes received on a tweet) and analyze and detect anomalies using SQL.

"Traditional database systems fail to offer the power of stream processing that allows users to make real-time decisions based on the most recent results," Wu said. "Cost efficiencies built into our product using modern cloud-native architecture are very appealing for C-suite level managers. Besides the capital expenditures and operational expenditures aspects, the ease of use enhances developer productivity as RisingWave requires only the knowledge of SQL for any new users."

RisingWave's current focus is the aforementioned cloud service, RisingWave Cloud, a fully managed version of the company's database engine. Currently in preview ahead of general availability next year, Wu says that "multiple" customers are actively piloting the service, with partners that include Confluent, StreamNative and Redpanda.

Wu concedes that there are competitors in the stream processing space, including Confluent's KsqlDB, DeltaStream, Activeloop, Materialize, AWS Kinesis Data Analytics and several Apache Flink-based companies (see Immerok and Aiven). But he asserts neither they nor the broader slowdown in the tech industry will impact RisingWave's go-to-market plans.

'[We have] sufficient funding for the next two years," Wu said. "In terms of tough economic headwinds, we do see an opportunity for new use cases to emerge, especially automated fraud detection in the financial services industry and others."

Wu didn't have revenue numbers to share when asked, but he said that he expects RisingWave's headcount to expand from 40 today to about 48 by the end of the year, suggesting rather rosy internal growth projections.

In a statement via email, Yunqi Partners partner Yu Chen said: "We see that lowering the barrier to entry to deploy stream processing in both legacy as well as green field applications is critical to democratizing stream processing and unlocking the true potential of stream processing. There is no lack of tools to process data streams, but RisingWave is one of the very few designed as a database and can be easily plugged into a modern data stack to make real-time data intelligence a reality."

Recommended Stories

  • What will save the metaverse from becoming a 'ghost town'?

    The metaverse is reportedly struggling to keep users, with blockchain data revealing that one platform only had around 35 daily 'active users'.

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • US Eyes Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm After Restricting Chinese Semiconductors

    The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to investigate Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for alleged violations in the import and sale of specific semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and components that infringe patents. The regulators will also investigate Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Reuters reported. Also Read: China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like' Shares in top Ch

  • Why LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is bullish on robots like Elon Musk's Optimus

    Robots will likely play a key role in the workforce in the decades ahead, explains LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • Top Indian Telecom Provider Inks 5G Contracts Wih Ericsson, Nokia

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) forged a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider (CSP) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to launch 5G Standalone (SA) in the country. The move coincided with the conclusion of the allocation of 5G spectrum via auctions in the country. Announcing the partnership, Akash Ambani, Chair of Reliance Jio, said, "We are confident that Jio's 5G network will accelerate India's digitalization and serve as the foundation for achieving our nation's 'Digital

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • What Will Satellite-Connected Phones Do for Us? Not Much, for Now.

    Major telecom and tech companies such as Apple are starting to roll out features—like text messaging, SOS alerts and location tracking—that work with current or next-generation cellphones instead of relying on satellite-messaging tools. The first version of this technology is a big step forward for cellphones—but it likely won’t give us the “always connected” life people dream about. Then there are immediate issues: Devices have to have a clear view of the satellite to work, which could make the connectivity less effective in hilly areas or places with other tall structures.

  • What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

    The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department in Wentworth, N.C., is among the law enforcement agencies the AP found using the Fog Reveal location tracking tool. AP Photo/Allen G. BreedGovernment agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live

  • Why Zelle moves twice as much money as Venmo

    Zelle may not have its own clothing line or suggest emojis when you pay your friend, but the peer-to-peer payment service is moving serious money, and that seems to be raising eyebrows these days.

  • Nokia chooses Ottawa, ON, tech cluster to build world-leading, sustainable ICT and cyber security R&D hub

    Nokia Canada and federal, provincial and municipal partners today announced plans to transform Nokia's Ottawa, ON, facility into a world-leading, sustainable research and development (R&D) hub. The tech center will significantly expand Nokia Canada's capacity in next-generation information and communications technology (ICT) and cyber security innovation. This transformation is expected to create more than 340 new, high-value jobs and help Nokia attract highly-skilled, global talent to Canada's

  • Crypto Twitter Reacts to Chaotic Aptos Launch, APT Token Distribution

    Since Aptos' launch yesterday, many took to Twitter to vent about false advertising, lack of transparency, and a huge VC token allocation

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone

    Lenovo is showing off rollable phone and laptop concepts, and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.

  • Verizon and Walmart Partner in New Prepaid Internet Service

    Verizon Communications is partnering with Walmart to roll out a new prepaid internet service, the companies said on Monday. The service will be sold under Walmart (ticker: WMT ) exclusive Straight Talk brand, which offers low-cost prepaid wireless phone plans. Straight Talk Home Internet prices start at $45 a month, and includes unlimited 5G or 4G LTE data that can reach connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • VPN deals for October: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

    Whether you’re looking for software for your phone or laptop, snap up one of these discounts

  • VMware and First Nations University of Canada Launch New Digital Partnership

    VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced a partnership with the First Nations University of Canada, where it will provide 400 students with complementary access to its transformative digital training program, VMware IT Academy.

  • Unopened iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction

    An unopened, factory-sealed iPhone from 2007, the first year the Apple smartphone was available, has sold for $39,339.60, according to LCG Auctions. The 8GB model originally sold for $599, or roughly $860 adjusted for inflation.