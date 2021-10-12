Streaming Media Devices Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Product Innovations by Major Companies Across the World

Companies Profiled in Streaming Media Devices Market Are Apple, Inc., Roku, Inc., Google LLC, ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., D-Link Corporation, HiMedia Technology Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Western Digital, Sony Corporation, NETGEAR, Microsoft, Amazon, Inc., Bharti Airtel.

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming media devices market size is projected to reach USD 89.489 billion by the end of 2026. The presence of several large companies in leading countries across the world will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Streaming Media Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaming Consoles, and Media Streamers), By Resolution (HD, HDR and 4K), By Application (Audio, Video, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 27.69 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2029 to 2026 CAGR 15.9 % 2026 Value Projection USD 89.48 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 27.69 Billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Type;Resolution;Application;End-Use;Regional Growth Drivers Growing Preference for Online Streaming Services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to Boost Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Surge in Demand for Smart TVs to Lessen the Adoption of Streaming Media Devices.





Streaming media devices are products used to stream all types of online media content that are available for purchase as well as free to stream. They act as a medium between the online content service providers and televisions as well as other screen platforms. Due to the massive potential held by this product, several companies are looking to introduce products of their own, each with additional features. Moreover, companies are looking to offer services at lower cost, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. Streaming media devices offers advanced features such as record, store, and playback. These features cater to changing consumer needs across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the market in the coming years. The increasing number of product innovations will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Number of Streaming Vendors Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the increasing demand for streaming media devices across the world, several companies are looking to capitalize on this by providing services at a low cost. Moreover, these companies are looking to offer a huge number of on-demand content on their streaming platforms. In October, TiVo announced the launch of a new streaming platform, a step that comes after the companies’ initial plans to acquire a wider global consumer base. The company introduced ‘TiVo+’, a platform that will allow users stream thousands of TV shows as well as movies. TiVo+ enters the fray with a positive future outcome and will generate a massive streaming media devices market share in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Online Streaming Platforms Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing streaming media devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North Americais projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The inclination towards online media services from cable TV in people across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 12.74 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will rise with the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing internet penetration in several countries across this region.

Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Bharti Airtel announced the launch of a new digital platform for online media streaming. The company introduced ‘Airtel Xstream,’ Airtel Xstream Box, and the Airtel Xstream Stick in India.

