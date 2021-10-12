U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Streaming Media Devices Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Product Innovations by Major Companies Across the World

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies Profiled in Streaming Media Devices Market Are Apple, Inc., Roku, Inc., Google LLC, ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., D-Link Corporation, HiMedia Technology Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Western Digital, Sony Corporation, NETGEAR, Microsoft, Amazon, Inc., Bharti Airtel.

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming media devices market size is projected to reach USD 89.489 billion by the end of 2026. The presence of several large companies in leading countries across the world will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Streaming Media Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaming Consoles, and Media Streamers), By Resolution (HD, HDR and 4K), By Application (Audio, Video, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 27.69 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/streaming-media-devices-market-102662

List of companies profiled in this report:

• Apple, Inc.

• Roku, Inc.

• Google LLC

• ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

• D-Link Corporation

• HiMedia Technology Limited

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LG Electronics

• Western Digital

• Sony Corporation

• NETGEAR

• Microsoft

• Amazon, Inc.

• Bharti Airtel

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period 2029 to 2026 CAGR

15.9 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 89.48 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 27.69 Billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

180

Segments covered

Type;Resolution;Application;End-Use;Regional

Growth Drivers

Growing Preference for Online Streaming Services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to Boost Market Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges

Surge in Demand for Smart TVs to Lessen the Adoption of Streaming Media Devices.


The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/streaming-media-devices-market-102662

Streaming media devices are products used to stream all types of online media content that are available for purchase as well as free to stream. They act as a medium between the online content service providers and televisions as well as other screen platforms. Due to the massive potential held by this product, several companies are looking to introduce products of their own, each with additional features. Moreover, companies are looking to offer services at lower cost, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. Streaming media devices offers advanced features such as record, store, and playback. These features cater to changing consumer needs across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the market in the coming years. The increasing number of product innovations will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Number of Streaming Vendors Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the increasing demand for streaming media devices across the world, several companies are looking to capitalize on this by providing services at a low cost. Moreover, these companies are looking to offer a huge number of on-demand content on their streaming platforms. In October, TiVo announced the launch of a new streaming platform, a step that comes after the companies’ initial plans to acquire a wider global consumer base. The company introduced ‘TiVo+’, a platform that will allow users stream thousands of TV shows as well as movies. TiVo+ enters the fray with a positive future outcome and will generate a massive streaming media devices market share in the coming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/streaming-media-devices-market-102662

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Online Streaming Platforms Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing streaming media devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North Americais projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The inclination towards online media services from cable TV in people across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 12.74 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will rise with the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing internet penetration in several countries across this region.

Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Bharti Airtel announced the launch of a new digital platform for online media streaming. The company introduced ‘Airtel Xstream,’ Airtel Xstream Box, and the Airtel Xstream Stick in India.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102662

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • GlobalStreaming Media Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type(Value)

        • Gaming Consoles

        • Media Steamers

          • Streaming Box

          • Streaming Sticks

      • By Resolution(Value)

        • HD

        • HDR

        • 4K

      • By Application (Value)

        • Audio

        • Video

        • Others

      • By End-Use(Value)

        • Commercial

        • Residential

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

  • North AmericaStreaming Media Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type(Value)

        • Gaming Consoles

        • Media Steamers

          • Streaming Box

          • Streaming Sticks

      • By Resolution (Value)

        • HD

        • HDR

        • 4K

      • By Application (Value)

        • Audio

        • Video

        • Others

      • By End-Use (Value)

        • Commercial

        • Residential

      • By Country (Value)

        • US

        • Canada

  • EuropeStreaming Media Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Type(Value)

        • Gaming Consoles

        • Media Steamers

          • Streaming Box

          • Streaming Sticks

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/streaming-media-devices-market-102662

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/streaming-media-devices-market-9801


