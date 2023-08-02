U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,513.45
    -63.28 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,282.89
    -347.79 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,973.45
    -310.47 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,966.35
    -27.82 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.78
    -1.59 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.50 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0270 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2715
    -0.0077 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3810
    +0.5520 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,143.28
    -116.86 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    631.88
    -9.47 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.63
    -104.64 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,707.69
    -768.89 (-2.30%)
     

Streaming Stock Could Be Short Squeeze Candidate

Fernanda Horner
·1 min read

The last time we covered Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock, it was drawing attention from options bulls after a new partnership with Shopify (SHOP). The equity is back in the spotlight today, last seen down 6.3% at $91.37, as it cools off from yesterday's one-year high of $98.44. It looks like this pullback may be short-lived, however, thanks to a historically bullish signal that could have ROKU adding to its 124.9% year-to-date lead.

ROKU Intraday
ROKU Intraday

Roku stock's fresh highs come amid historically low implied volatility (IV), according to Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, which has been a bullish combination in the past. White's data shows six other signals over the last five years when ROKU was trading within 2% of its 52-week high, while its Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) was in the 20th percentile of its annual range or lower.

This is now the case with the stock's SVI of 61%, which ranks in the low 15th percentile of its annual range. One month after these signals, the shares were higher 67% of the time to average a 6.7% gain. From its current perch, a similar move would push the security towards closing this bear gap.

The brokerage bunch is split on ROKU, with 13 calling it a tepid "hold" or worse, while 12 say "buy" or better. This means a shift in analyst sentiment could generate tailwinds. Plus, the 12.41 million shares sold short now account for 10.1% of the stock's available float, making it a potential short squeeze candidate.