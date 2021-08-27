Streamlabs' new monthly tipping service doesn't take a cut from streamers

Streamlabs' new livestreaming tool offers streamers a new way to make money — and it won't even be taking a commission. The Logitech-owned company has launched a monthly tipping service called Streamlabs Creator Subscription, which (as you can probably guess from its name) gives streamers a way to set up a subscription service for viewers. Streamlabs says creators will get 100 percent of the tips fans give them after PayPal takes its usual processing fees.

As The Verge notes, that makes Streamlabs Creator Subscription a more appealing option than Twitch's built-in service, which takes a 50 percent cut from the subscription fees streamers get. Especially since Streamlabs' new tipping tool can be directly integrated into its popular OBS software suite anyway. The OBS software can be used to stream not just on Twitch, but also on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Streamlabs will let creators decide on what kind of subscription service they want to offer their fans, and they can also set specific price points. If they choose, however, they can allow viewers to choose how much to contribute every month. Fans will get "redeemable alerts" in exchange for their contributions, and they can use those if they want their favorite streamer to thank them on screen. Streamlabs will also be adding leaderboards and badges in the coming weeks to encourage fans to support their favorite creators.

Ashray Urs, Head of Product at Streamlabs, said in a statement: