U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.13
    -20.17 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,909.99
    -23.24 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,518.66
    -126.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.19
    -5.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.34
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    -0.0270 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0330
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,676.88
    -1,142.23 (-3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.83
    -17.60 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.02
    -79.17 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     

Streamlabs launches Crossclip, a new tool for sharing Twitch clips to TikTok, Instagram and YouTube

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

The company behind ubiquitous livestreaming software Streamlabs is introducing a new way for streamers to share their gaming highlights to platforms well beyond Twitch. Streamlabs calls the new tool Crossclip, and it's available now as an iOS app and as a lightweight web tool.

With Crossclip, creators can easily convert Twitch clips into a format friendly to TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and Facebook videos. Adapting a snippet from Twitch that you'd like to share is as simple as putting in the clip's URL and choosing an output format (landscape, vertical or square) and a pre-loaded layout.

Crossclip iOS app
Crossclip iOS app

You can crop the clip's length within Crossclip, blur part of the background and choose from a handful of layouts that let you place the frames in different places (to show the facecam view and the stream view together in vertical orientation, for example).

Crossclip's core functionality is free, but a premium subscription version ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) removes a branded watermark and unlocks exports in 1080/60fps, larger uploads, added layers and pushes your edits to the front of the processing queue.

Discovery on Twitch is tough. Established streamers grow their audiences easily but anybody just getting started usually has to slog through long stretches of lonely Stardew Valley sessions with only the occasional viewer popping in to say hi. The idea behind Crossclip is to make it easier for streamers to build audiences on other social networks that have better discoverability features, subcommunities and tags to make that process less grueling.

"For a creator, making your content more discoverable is a huge advantage," Streamlabs Head of Product Ashray Urs told TechCrunch. "When you consider the most popular Twitch streamers, you will notice that they have extremely popular YouTube channels and actively post on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok. If you aren't sharing content and building your audience with different platforms, you're making things more difficult for yourself."

Urs notes that creators are increasingly using TikTok's algorithmic discovery abilities to grow their audiences. TikTok's recent addition of longer, three-minute videos is a boon for many kinds of creators interested in leveraging the platform, including gamers and other Twitch streamers.

Anyone with an established audience will find Crossclip a breeze to use too, making it dead-simple to share gaming highlights or Just Chatting clips wherever they're trying to build up a following. The average clip conversation takes two to three minutes and is a simple one-click process. There are a few tools out there that have similar functionality, independent web tool StreamLadder probably being the most notable, but Streamlabs takes the same idea, refines it and adds a mobile app.

Streamlabs, now owned by Logitech, has released a few useful products in recent months. In February, the company launched Willow, its own link-in-bio tool with built-in tipping. In May, Streamlabs deepened its relationship with TikTok — an emerging hub for all kinds of gaming content — adding the ability to "go live" on TikTok into its core livestreaming platform, Streamlabs OBS.

Streamlabs launches a ‘link in bio’ website builder that includes tipping

Logitech acquires popular game streaming tool Streamlabs for around $89M

Recommended Stories

  • GETTR explodes, passing 1.5 million users in just 11 days

    The new social media platform GETTR, created by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller and allies, has passed 1.5 million users in record time and is poised for "substantial growth," according to a new survey.

  • Netflix's Next Move Will Be a Real Game Changer

    Reports that the leading premium streaming service will dive into the cloud-based video game market could be bigger than you think.

  • Delta pilot sues the airline for allegedly stealing an app he designed

    A Delta pilot has sued the airline for $1 billion, accusing it of trade secrets theft over a communications app he developed a few years ago.

  • iOS 15: Apple making changes to controversial new Safari update in iPhone and Mac software

    Apple is already making significant changes to its new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. The company revealed sweeping updates to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS earlier this year, during its Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple appeared to have done so to make it easier to reach up to press them, without having to move a finger all the way to the top of the screen.

  • Cardano launches new portal for developers

    In its latest DeFi innovation, the Cardano Foundation has announced the launch of a new developers’ portal aimed at helping draw developers to the network and lowering barriers to entry.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $33,000 Levels Will Bring Support Levels into Play

    It’s yet another bearish start to the day for the crypto majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $33,000 would be needed to breakout from the current ranges and avoid a sell-off.

  • Apple expands production of new iPhone in anticipation of demand: RPT

    Dan Howley joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Apple’s reported plans to increase production of its next-generation iPhone to as many as 90 million phones and how Apple is bypassing the chip shortage affecting other products around the globe.

  • Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

    The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Ahead Of Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Here's Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    As of 2 p.m. EDT, the stock's price was up more than 2%, which placed Apple's market capitalization at a staggering $2.5 trillion. Apple is reportedly preparing to boost shipments by 20% compared to 2020's levels. Apple is expected to debut its latest-generation iPhones in September.

  • “Don’t Record My Mental Breakdown” Victoria’s Secret Karen Sheds White Woman Tears After Attacking Black Woman In Store

    Another “Karen” is currently trending on social media and this time, the belligerent culprit struck at a Victoria secret at the Short Hills Mall in New Jersey on Sunday (July 11). The victim Ijeoma Ukenta, captured the shocking moment on her cellphone when the woman who has now been identified as Abigail Elphick charged at her seemingly trying to smack the phone out of her hand. Once Ukenta mentioned that she had recorded the entire altercation, Elphick proceeded to have a full-on meltdown in th

  • Twitter, Facebook Struggle to Control Racist Use of Emojis

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of online racism aimed at some of England’s Black soccer players has highlighted how social media companies’ content moderation systems are failing to monitor the use of emojis.On Sunday, England’s men’s soccer team, playing in their first major tournament final since 1966, fell to Italy on penalties. In the aftermath, a wave of racist abuse was leveled at three Black England players -- Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka -- and messages on social networks like Tw

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • 7 Companies Owned by DIS

    21st Century Fox, Capital Cities/ABC, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, Fox Family, and BAMTech are major companies owned by Disney.

  • 2021 Emmy nominations: How HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ secured 'dominance' over cable networks

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal reports on streaming services’ domination in the 2021 Emmy nominations and the future outlook for traditional cable television networks.

  • Better Buy: Activision Blizzard vs. Zynga

    The battle between Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is a story of an established player facing a competitive threat from an up-and-coming challenger. Activision Blizzard pioneered the gaming industry after its founders left Atari to become a separate game-oriented company.

  • Why China is tightening control over cybersecurity

    As part of China’s attempt to rein in the Wild West of the internet, Beijing has been tightening its grip on cybersecurity. And under fire are big tech companies, like ride-hailing giant Didi. A cybersecurity review of Didi has kicked off a new era in China that prioritises data security over unfettered growth for tech companies. The Post’s tech editor John Artman and tech reporter Xinmei Shen unpack what this new era means for tech companies in China.

  • Netflix Plans To Add Video Games To Keep Subscribers Engaged

    Internet television network Netflix reportedly plans to add video games to its subscription service next year.

  • Oracle unit partners with Everest to bring blockchain to banks worldwide

    Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, a unit of Oracle Corp, has teamed up with financial technology provider Everest to bring blockchain to banks worldwide to enhance their product offerings, Everest Chief Executive and co-founder Bob Reid said. Oracle Financial's software is used in retail and corporate banking as well as the insurance sector. Everest, whose blockchain technology enables a wide range of financial services, said it recently worked with the Asian Development Bank on the Central Bank of Samoa's regulatory compliance platform.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Deal Synergies Key For Digital Transformation Leader

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing soon, merger synergies will be key.