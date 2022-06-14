U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Streamline DISA ASD STIG Compliance With Clear & Evident Insights

·2 min read

Parasoft Provides Standards-Native SAST Support to Ease ASD STIG Compliance

MONROVIA, Calif. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced standards-native SAST support for DISA ASD STIG with enhanced test configurations available in its 2022.1 versions of C/C++test, dotTEST, and Jtest automated software testing solutions. The new native configuration makes it easier for customers to detect weaknesses identified by the ASD STIG and to satisfy requirements for securing software for deployment on DoD networks. Learn how to approach DISA ASD STIG compliance for software development.

Parasoft Provides Standards-Native SAST Support to Ease ASD STIG Compliance
Parasoft Provides Standards-Native SAST Support to Ease ASD STIG Compliance

Achieving compliance with the DISA ASD STIG guidelines requires evidence, usually captured in the form of documentation, from test methods like code scanning and analysis. Demonstrating compliance has never been easier with the expanded visibility provided by standards-native checkers and dedicated DISA ASD STIG format configurations now available in Parasoft's DISA ASD STIG SAST solutions for C, C++, C#, Java, and VB.NET.

With the enhanced configuration, it's much simpler to automatically incorporate and demonstrate conformity into reports and prove compliance during an audit—saving time, labor, and costs. Additionally, the new native configuration covers a broader range of security issues to improve software readiness for the functional part of the audit. Read this blog for more details.

Parasoft's static code analysis solutions excel in application testing and cover the ASD STIG requirements for OWASP Top 10, buffer overflows, race conditions, and error handling.

"Static code analysis is a vital first step and value-rich approach to lessening the burden of compliance. It encourages preventative techniques that remove vulnerabilities early in the project life cycle. Parasoft's static analysis provides early detection of vulnerabilities and enforces coding guidelines to prevent poor security and safety practices as early as possible." said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft.

Talk to an expert to see how Parasoft DISA ASD STIG SAST solutions help development teams detect vulnerabilities early and build quality into software processes from the start.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award winning reporting and analytics dashboard delivers a centralized view of quality enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives — security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

Parasoft
Parasoft
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streamline-disa-asd-stig-compliance-with-clear--evident-insights-301567750.html

SOURCE Parasoft

