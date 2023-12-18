Streamline Health Solutions Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.13m (down 1.4% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: US$11.9m (loss widened by 280% from 3Q 2023).

US$0.21 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.066 loss in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Streamline Health Solutions Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 3.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Healthcare Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Healthcare Services industry.

The company's shares are up 28% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Streamline Health Solutions (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

