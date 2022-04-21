U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.05
    +44.60 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,384.98
    +224.19 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.69
    +241.63 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.87
    +1.68 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.60
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.34 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.0310 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3140
    +0.3870 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,892.05
    +1,031.55 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.95
    +26.03 (+2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,645.19
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

StreamNative Cloud for Kafka: A Cloud-Native Managed Kafka Service Without the Limits of Kafka

·4 min read

Creators of Pulsar introduce turn-key managed solution to overcoms current limitations of existing Kafka clusters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamNative, the cloud-native messaging and streaming platform founded by the original developers of Apache Pulsar®, today announced StreamNative Cloud for Kafka, a managed solution that supports Kafka protocol but operates Apache Pulsar under the hood.

Creators of Pulsar introduce turn-key managed solution to overcoms current limitations of existing Kafka clusters

"Kafka is a widely-adopted technology and organizations have been able to build a broad number of streaming use cases on top of it. But, it doesn't come without challenges. For example, for use cases where data needs to be segmented into tens of thousands of granular topics, Kafka often struggles with poor performance. Or, for teams with a large number of microservices, the lack of native multi-tenancy often leads to a large number of Kafka clusters, typically with low utilization. StreamNative Cloud for Kafka helps to remove current Kafka limitations without having to change your application code," Addison Higham, Head of Product, StreamNative.

Pulsar was originally developed by the StreamNative founders, back when they were at Yahoo!, to improve on the Kafka architecture and add new capabilities to take advantage of the cloud. New features include built-in multi-tenancy and geo-replication to support global shared deployments and the ability to support hundreds of thousands of partitions and topics with low latency. Additionally, Pulsar was built with the ability to have worker queues and enable a broad set of messaging patterns. These capabilities are noteworthy as they address some of the constraints teams typically face as they grow their Kafka usage. Now, with StreamNative Cloud for Kafka, organizations can tap into the benefits of Pulsar without a major investment.

Pulsar engagement and adoption have accelerated over the past few years. In fact, in 2021 Apache Pulsar ranked as a top 5 Apache Software Foundation project in terms of engagement. Perhaps even more surprising, it has averaged more monthly active contributors than Apache Kafka for most of the past 18 months. If you are building microservices, moving to an event-driven architecture, or building data-intensive applications on Kubernetes, you are probably considering Pulsar.

But for the many organizations who have already adopted Kafka, they must weigh the costs to migrate to Pulsar. StreamNative Cloud for Kafka helps to make this easier. Organizations can now use a fully-compliant implementation of the Kafka protocol to alleviate Kafka pain points and to leverage the capabilities of Pulsar, one use case or team at a time.

In the longer-term, new applications, or applications that may not be an ideal for Kafka, can be moved to Pulsar to eliminate time spent building Kafka workarounds and to increase developer productivity. Additionally, the move to Pulsar, with its native multi-tenancy and geo-replication, enables different teams and different applications to safely share clusters, reducing infrastructure complexity.

StreamNative Cloud for Kafka is built on the open-source Kafka on Pulsar (KoP) technology. Tencent, the largest provider of Internet products and services in China, is both an adopter of KoP, and a contributor to the project.

"We are the team responsible for Tencent Big Data MQ and data integration infrastructure, which support nearly all of Tencent's products and process trillions of messages per day. Using Kafka, we faced a number of pain points, such as complex and costly operations. We discovered Pulsar and have been transitioning from Kafka to Pulsar in order to build one, cloud-native architecture. Kafka-on-Pulsar (KoP) is a powerful tool that has streamlined the migration process for us. KoP allows our team to focus on leveraging the powerful features of Pulsar, instead of trying to build workarounds for Kafka. We are also excited to be an actively contributing team to the KoP project, with two current maintainers." - Chao Zhang, Head of MQ & InLong Team, Tencent Big Data, Apache InLong PPMC

StreamNative Cloud for Kafka is now available via a private beta. Sign up to get started today.

About StreamNative
Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, and secure messaging and event streaming solution. StreamNative's Apache-Pulsar-as-a-Service offering is available on-demand and can be run in our cloud or yours. Learn more at Streamnative.io.

Media Contact
Ray George
ray@storychangesculture.com
650-922-3825

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/streamnative-cloud-for-kafka-a-cloud-native-managed-kafka-service-without-the-limits-of-kafka-301529583.html

SOURCE streamnative

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Targets Rival Shopify with New ‘Buy With Prime’ Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it will let merchants sell products they list with the e-commerce giant directly from their own websites, as part of a move to blunt the momentum of fast-growing competitor Shopify Inc.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesU

  • Lucky Charms Sickness Complaints Spread Rapidly, Adding Complexity to Safety Probe

    Mobile apps, online reviews and consumer-protection websites have created more venues for consumers to raise safety concerns over products.

  • Citigroup Is Bullish on Amazon and Airbnb Even as Rate Fears Cloud Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. analysts say the U.S. internet sector is healthy, naming Amazon.com Inc. and Airbnb Inc. among their top stock picks, despite the pressure on technology valuations from the surge in bond yields.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Upd

  • Mariam Sorond: Head and Heart

    Welcome to VMware! You have more than 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry across mobile, wireless, fixed, satellite and cable technologies. What brought you to VMware?

  • 3 Reasons Meta Platforms Is Not the Future of the Metaverse

    The metaverse is rapidly expanding in every direction, embracing all kinds of well-known brands and challenging companies to find interesting ways to bring more virtual life into the real world. One company that was late to the game, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has been trying to imply that it will be the future of the metaverse, despite being a rather late-comer to the scene. Although metaverse real estate has great potential, not every platform is going to make it.

  • This Privacy Crypto Has Left Bitcoin and Ethereum in the Dust Since February. Should You Buy?

    Many coins and tokens available across the crypto space have had ups and downs over the past several weeks due to macro trends such as record-levels of inflation, rising interest rates from the Federal Reserve, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to CoinMarketCap, when you zoom out to the three-month view for privacy coin Monero (XMR), you see that this particular asset is up an incredible 87% since Feb. 24, 2022. While the same website shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is up 18% and Ethereum (ETH) is up 32% for the same timeframe.

  • Ripple CEO Blames Bitcoin Tribalism For Holding Crypto Back

    The chief executive of the fintech firm has spoken out about “tribalism” within the crypto communities that could be holding the industry back.

  • Augmented Reality Is What’s in Store for Commerce

    Augmented reality could completely change how you shop, but don’t expect it to dramatically change where you do it.

  • 3 Things You Should Know About The Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel (TRC) has grown into the most significant part of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) over the last several years. Consumer demand for free content is the main driver of TRC's growth. Roku launched TRC in part because its data showed that the most searched term on the Roku platform was "free."

  • China's Xiaohongshu cuts 9% of staff in layoffs

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, known as China's answer to Instagram, said it had cut about 9% of its staff as the company joined other internet firms in retrenching. The layoffs come after an annual performance review conducted in March found that 10% of its employees had failed to perform to expectations, a spokesperson for the company said. The layoffs were first reported earlier on Thursday by local media outlets such as Sina Technology, which cited social media postings by employees.

  • With Netflix greenlighting ads, streaming is about to become cable TV

    Netflix’s stock is down 37% since announcing its first decline in overall users in a decade. In response, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that the company is now open to advertising-supported streaming options, a major shift from his previously stated disinterest in the strategy. “I’ve been against the complexity of advertising and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” said Hastings during yesterday’s investor conference call.

  • Brave's browser can automatically bypass Google's AMP pages

    Brave is putting Google's Accelerate Mobile Pages (AMP) on blast with a new feature called De-AMP.

  • 'Buy with Prime' lets third-party retailers use Amazon's shipping service

    Amazon has unveiled "Buy with Prime," a service that let's other online retailers use its vast delivery network to fulfill orders on their own websites.

  • Telos' Decentralization Rivals that of Bitcoin and Ethereum

    Telos shows that decentralization is measured in more than just node count

  • Whole Foods stores in Austin to get Amazon's palm-paying tech

    Amazon One allows customers to link a card to their palms, then they can hover one or two palms over a machine for payment. This expedites the check-out process as customers can avoid searching for their payment methods.

  • Crypto Stocks Perform Worse Than Cryptocurrencies

    Coinbase is off 40% so far this year as trading volume sinks. TeraWulf, Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain are down sharply as well.

  • Decentralized identity startup Spruce wants to help users control their sign-in data

    Keeping control over one's own identity on the internet often requires a substantial sacrifice of convenience, so plenty of users have accepted the status quo of social media platforms being able to access and share their data freely, sometimes even in nefarious ways. Spruce, a decentralized identity startup, thinks the blockchain can fix this. The company won an RFP from the Ethereum Foundation and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) to develop a standardized "sign-in with Ethereum" feature that could be interoperable with web2 identity systems.

  • Strike Security lands $5.4M seed funding to make pen testing more accessible

    Strike Security, a continuous penetration testing platform that combines automation with ethical hackers, has secured a $5.4 million seed investment to make bug hunting more accessible to small businesses. Santiago Rosenblatt, the 25-year-old founder and CEO of Strike, has already racked up two decades of cybersecurity experience. “I started hacking when I was six-and-a-half,” he tells TechCrunch.

  • ‘Zero-Day’ Hacks Hit Record in 2021, Google Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a year dominated by high-profile ransomware attacks and supply chain compromises, researchers from Alphabet Inc.’s Google have identified another ignominious cyber milepost for 2021: a record number of “zero-day” exploits.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in W

  • Frax, Terra-Backed 4pool Goes Live on Fantom Network, Attracts $31M

    Frax is working on supporting Fantom projects interested in joining the yield pool, its founder confirmed.