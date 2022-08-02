StrEats: Tenacious Tacos brings the world’s first-ever loyalty club backed by Web3

StrEATS

Tenacious Tacos, the first loyalty club on the blockchain, is a project backed by real-world assets and real-world utility and aims to help push the space towards the public eye.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenacious Tacos is out to become a game-changer in the NFT space after showcasing some 10k Collection bringing real-world utilities from a $6 million – and growing – TACO franchise.







Touted as the world’s first-ever loyalty club backed by Web3, Tenacious Tacos enables members to share in the success of the growing brand, receive Web3 and IRL benefits, and get their very own Tenacious Tacos NFT.

In addition, they can stake to earn $TACO and redeem it for prizes while getting the chance to win free food for life or monthly payments in ETH/WETH.

Tenacious Tacos is a brainchild of StrEATS, an up-and-coming restaurant franchise based out of Canada. StrEATS has grown from its original standalone store to a franchise composed of 19 locations across Canada.

Its menu consists of globally inspired street food such as tacos, burritos, bowls, and poutines. The team prides itself in utilizing only the freshest ingredients to deliver excellence and give customers and community members the experience they deserve.

Despite pandemic-induced lockdowns in recent years, StrEATS managed to have its most successful year to date through sheer hard work and impressive management. It has achieved a whopping $6 million in revenue and a brand growth of 75% in 2021. With projected earnings in 2022 being upwards of $10 million and plans to expand into the United States, StrEATS is showing no sign of slowing down.

“Tenacious Tacos seeks to take this success a step further. The vision with this project is to become closer with the community while simultaneously creating the opportunity for them to share in our growing success,” explains Joe Klassen, CEO of Joeys Group of Restaurants and founder of Tenacious Tacos NFT.

Through Tenacious Tacos, Joe says all holders will receive the following IRL benefits: a 20% discount on all StrEATS restaurant locations, access to VIP events, and voting rights on featured menu items.

In addition, one lucky minter will get the StrEATS Mascot 1 of 1 NFT, entitling them to free food for life from any StrEATS restaurant location. There will also be 7 Golden Taco NFTs correlating to the seven best-selling tacos on the strEATS menu. Tenacious Tacos is also set to unveil its token, where all holders can claim a predetermined amount of $StrEATS Cred, with a bonus amount being allocated to those who minted and never listed or sold their Tenacious Taco NFT.

Those who want to bite into the multi-dollar franchise may contact the Tenacious Tacos team right away to get started. Others who wish to learn more about StrEATS and its game-changing project may visit the website and its social channels for more information.

Register for their premint here: https://www.premint.xyz/tenacioustacos/



