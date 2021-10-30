U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,309.20
    -934.31 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide

·5 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo Steve Reinharz goes into describing the robots and how they are saving companies money by the hour with their security surveillance capabilities.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/670467/NYC-NASDAQ-MARKETSITE-ENTRANCE-MONSTER-BOARD.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/670467/NYC-NASDAQ-MARKETSITE-ENTRANCE-MONSTER-BOARD.jpg

Petvivo is next up with CEO John Lai discussing his recent uplist and strategic new hires that will be bringing the SPRYNG injections to veterinarians. The revolutionary product SPRYNG helps cushion bone on bone contact caused as dogs, cats, and horses develop osteoarthritis. The pain market in the U.S. for pets is over 4 Billion.

GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai the Privacy and Security Expert. Alain speaks with Jane about recent developments with SEKUR. The company has the only secure messaging system where the servers are located in Switzerland and not controlled by the "cloud act". The service is approximately $10 per month for the ultimate anonymity. As Alain Ghiai states "If it's free, then you're the product." Alain and his SEKUR Segment can be seen on New to The Street every Sunday on Newsmax 10-11 AM EST and weekly on Fox Business Network.

Innerscope Hearing with CEO Matthew Moore comes on talking about the companies hearing testing KIOSKS screening and their state of the art affordable hearing devices. Innerscope recently acquired iHear Medical and only days ago Hearing Assist, Walmart's Largest Hearing Aid Supplier.

Closing out the show Jane interviews Rego Payments with CEO Dan Aptor and Rick Lane Strategic Advisor. Rego a new bank serving the Gen Z teen market with their patented tech that parents love. The Mazoola app is all about protecting children's data.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare.

www.aitx.ai
www.roboticassistancedevices.com
and Twitter: @SteveReinharz.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.
Alain Ghiai
President and Chief Executive Officer
+1.416.644.8690
corporate@globexdata.com

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals. https://petvivo.com/.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (RPMT):

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. www.regopayments.com.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands 'New to the Street' and its blockchain show 'Exploring The Block.' Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'ongoing,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

'New to The Street'
Business Development Office
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com
1-516-696-5900

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670467/New-to-The-Street-Broadcasting-Tonight-6PM-EST-on-Bloomberg-Television-Nationwide

Recommended Stories

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race For Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe technology industry represents f

  • Donald Trump’s SPAC deal may have violated securities laws, report says

    Donald Trump’s recent venture into special purpose acquisition companies may have fallen afoul of securities laws, according to the New York Times.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Why These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Some stocks that trended this week include Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), Apple Inc. […]

  • Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates

    The gift tax is a federal levy on the transfer of money or property to another person when equal value is not received in return. While it may sound cumbersome, most Americans will never pay a cent in gift taxes … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might see only a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 30th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Friday, a Bitcoin move back through to $63,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Affirm Has Company as BNPL Borrowers Fall Behind on Payments

    The buy now, pay later craze is starting to show an all-too-familiar downside of easy credit offered on unaffordable purchases.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Aris Water Solutions The

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Visa Inc (V)?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.