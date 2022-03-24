U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.50
    +43.26 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,606.35
    +247.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,095.18
    +172.58 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.99
    +13.78 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.33
    -1.60 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    +26.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3050
    +1.1920 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,906.50
    +1,773.73 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Street Cred Capital partners with RT2 to provide unprecedented access to best-in-class mobile consumer lending tools

Street Cred Capital
·3 min read
Street Cred Capital
Street Cred Capital

A first mover agreement that combines Street Cred’s lending solution with RT2’s retail management platform, empowering mobile phone carriers and retailers to offer innovative customer payment options

Denver, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Street Cred Capital, a Fintech leader providing competitive and affordable lending tools tailored for the mobile industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Real Time Technologies (RT²), a technology service provider specializing in building and delivering enterprise-class software-as-a-service solutions for the mobile phone sector.

This collaborative partnership integrates Street Cred’s configurable portfolio of lending products and services into RT2’s proprietary point-of-sale solutions, which are now used in over 8,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide. By serving as the bridge between mobile industry and lending, Street Cred and RT2 are connecting smartphone consumers to multiple lenders with a variety of financing options. The net result is a significant increase in retail sales, margin, and revenue.

“Integrating the Street Cred lending tools with the RT2 platform provides a seamless, simple and significant advantage for our vast, respective distribution channels,” said Clint Fayling, CEO of Street Cred Capital. “Together, we’ll empower mobile phone carriers and retailers to provide customers with unparalleled buying power, which fuels growth by improving average order value, sales volume, and encouraging repeat business.”

With Street Cred’s lending tools integrated into RT2’s enterprise retail management platform, mobile retailers can now provide a full suite of products and services to match the needs of any customer profile. With current supply chain shortages and rising device costs, the trailblazing partnership facilitates sales transactions with a diverse selection of payment options, revenue-generating tools, and programs to increase customer lifetime value.

“Device financing is critical to our wireless retail partners and offering Street Cred’s easy to use lending options to end-consumers is something that resonated with us,” said Omar Azrag, President and CEO of RT2. “By bringing Street Cred’s innovative program into our partner ecosystem, we’re able to offer retailers an additional sales tool that creates another engagement opportunity and ultimately empowers customers with choices. We’re always looking to enhance the retail, carrier, and customer experience and this integration is just another way we’re moving that commitment forward.”

For more information about how Street Cred Capital is changing the way consumers access the technology they need in today’s connected world, visit streetcredcapital.com.

About Street Cred Capital
Street Cred Capital delivers the best-in-class lending solutions tailored for the mobile industry — and its customers. A Colorado-based fintech leader, Street Cred provides fast and affordable lending tools that empower mobile device carriers and retailers to grow their businesses. In delivering a configurable portfolio of lending products and services that connect consumers to industry-leading lenders, Street Cred provides a streamlined customer qualification experience, the highest approval rates and the most competitive customer rates in the marketplace. To learn more about how Street Cred Capital improves engagement, productivity and profitability for all by providing equitable access to financing, please visit streetcredcapital.com.


About Real Time Technologies (RT²)
RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge retail management solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, frontline employee management and engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless/telecom industry. We’ve been supporting Fortune 500 companies in unifying their customer experience and removing pain points across multiple retail touch points. RT² prides itself on removing pain points in retail and making the overall retail experience seamless. For more information, visit www.rt2.com.


###


CONTACT: Tatiyana Brooks Comprise Agency tbrooks@comprise.agency 303-786-7000 (main) ∙ 314-258-9556 (direct)


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Surged Today

    Electric semi truck company Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a turbulent young life. Last year, Nikola founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was ousted and has since been indicted on fraud charges. The company has distanced itself from that situation, but investors have long memories, and reestablishing trust is hard.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • EVgo: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • Should You Buy These 3 Stocks While They're Down?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are all down around 20% year to date. Home Depot has been demonstrating outstanding growth over the past two years, coinciding with lockdowns and a focus on the home. While much of that is over, and shoppers are spending on other products, Home Depot has continued to post increased sales and income.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

    This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Formerly known as Square, Block is a leader in the digital-payments space that had a stellar 2021 performance.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.