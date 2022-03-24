Street Cred Capital partners with RT2 to provide unprecedented access to best-in-class mobile consumer lending tools

Street Cred Capital

A first mover agreement that combines Street Cred’s lending solution with RT2’s retail management platform, empowering mobile phone carriers and retailers to offer innovative customer payment options

Denver, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Street Cred Capita l , a Fintech leader providing competitive and affordable lending tools tailored for the mobile industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Real Time Technologies (RT²) , a technology service provider specializing in building and delivering enterprise-class software-as-a-service solutions for the mobile phone sector.

This collaborative partnership integrates Street Cred’s configurable portfolio of lending products and services into RT2’s proprietary point-of-sale solutions, which are now used in over 8,000 wireless retailer locations nationwide. By serving as the bridge between mobile industry and lending, Street Cred and RT2 are connecting smartphone consumers to multiple lenders with a variety of financing options. The net result is a significant increase in retail sales, margin, and revenue.



“Integrating the Street Cred lending tools with the RT2 platform provides a seamless, simple and significant advantage for our vast, respective distribution channels,” said Clint Fayling, CEO of Street Cred Capital. “Together, we’ll empower mobile phone carriers and retailers to provide customers with unparalleled buying power, which fuels growth by improving average order value, sales volume, and encouraging repeat business.”



With Street Cred’s lending tools integrated into RT2’s enterprise retail management platform, mobile retailers can now provide a full suite of products and services to match the needs of any customer profile. With current supply chain shortages and rising device costs, the trailblazing partnership facilitates sales transactions with a diverse selection of payment options, revenue-generating tools, and programs to increase customer lifetime value.



“Device financing is critical to our wireless retail partners and offering Street Cred’s easy to use lending options to end-consumers is something that resonated with us,” said Omar Azrag, President and CEO of RT2. “By bringing Street Cred’s innovative program into our partner ecosystem, we’re able to offer retailers an additional sales tool that creates another engagement opportunity and ultimately empowers customers with choices. We’re always looking to enhance the retail, carrier, and customer experience and this integration is just another way we’re moving that commitment forward.”



About Street Cred Capital

Street Cred Capital delivers the best-in-class lending solutions tailored for the mobile industry — and its customers. A Colorado-based fintech leader, Street Cred provides fast and affordable lending tools that empower mobile device carriers and retailers to grow their businesses. In delivering a configurable portfolio of lending products and services that connect consumers to industry-leading lenders, Street Cred provides a streamlined customer qualification experience, the highest approval rates and the most competitive customer rates in the marketplace. To learn more about how Street Cred Capital improves engagement, productivity and profitability for all by providing equitable access to financing, please visit streetcredcapital.com .





About Real Time Technologies (RT²)

RT² offers the most flexible cutting-edge retail management solutions that encompass sales, inventory management, frontline employee management and engagement, business intelligence, and digital automation tools for the wireless/telecom industry. We’ve been supporting Fortune 500 companies in unifying their customer experience and removing pain points across multiple retail touch points. RT² prides itself on removing pain points in retail and making the overall retail experience seamless. For more information, visit www.rt2.com .





