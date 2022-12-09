U.S. markets closed

'Street Fighter 6' lands June 2nd, 2023

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Capcom

You'll have to wait a while longer to give Street Fighter 6 a spin. Capcom revealed at The Game Awards that its modernized brawler will be available June 2nd, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam). Pre-orders are available now.

The new title includes favorite series characters like Ryu and Chun-Li as well as relative newcomers like Luke, a DLC addition from Street Fighter 5 who's a "key player" in the expanding storyline. SF6 will add new modes like World Tour and Battle Hub, and promises to be more accessible to newcomers with a "modern" control mode. You can expect new mechanics like the Drive Gauge, and real-time commentary from experts in the fighting game scene to help explain what's happening in matches.

It's too soon to say if SF6 will please hardcore fighting game fans. However, it's clear that Capcom is eager to court players who've felt intimidated by the sometimes steep learning curve of fighting games. In theory, you'll enjoy yourself enough to stick around for the long term.

